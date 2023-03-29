Every class at Texas A&M has its unique tradition that has stuck with them for decades, with the exception of the junior class. Seniors have an Elephant Walk, sophomores have a Pull Out Day, and fish have Fish Fest. This spring, the Class of 2024 will participate in the Class Council’s second annual Legacy Night on March 30.
Initiated by the Class of 2023, Legacy Night 2022 celebrated the former junior class with a jamboree outside of the Academic building with free food and festivities. Class of 2024 Traditions Executive Director and agricultural economics junior said he hopes Legacy Night becomes a lasting tradition for the junior class. Tradition is what unites the A&M student body, Mills said.
“The junior class tradition has existed for over 100 plus years,” Mills said. “It’s changed from a junior ball, to a dance, to Junior E-Walk … tradition is what builds the class. A&M is considered a family, and it’s because of those traditions that we are a close family. That has always hit home with me … so being able to put on a tradition to keep that family growing is what I came to A&M for. I want to leave that impact here and make sure everyone gets that feeling.”
The first recognized junior tradition, according to Class Councils, was Junior Banquet. The tradition lasted from 1900 to 1967, then was subsequently followed by the Junior Ball, Boot Dance and Junior E-Walk. What most largely differs between Legacy Night and the previous traditions is that students will celebrate the tradition 50 years later. On March 31, the day after Legacy Night, a time capsule containing gifts donated by juniors will be buried on Legacy Path outside of the Liberal Arts & Humanities building on campus.
Director of Logistics and agricultural economics junior Carson Davis said he believes the tradition is here to stay. Leaving a significant footprint on the world is something Aggies have always done, Davis said.
“Legacy Night fits so well because A&M students and former students already have a great tradition of leaving a legacy behind,” Davis said. “This tradition fits like a puzzle piece. It’s perfect. It’s already something we do, leave that legacy. This is only a little bit different, it’s something more tangible.”
Legacy Night will take place at Aggie Park from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and include festivities such as a bouncy house, giveaways and lawn games. Starting at 6 p.m., the Moore family creamery is giving away 100 free scoops to the first 100 customers. Burger Mojo will also have free burgers and salads while supplies last. Giveaways include a Class of 2024 sweatshirt, a Roku TV, airpods and a mini A&M football helmet signed by Johnny Manziel. Athletic Director of A&M Ross Bjork will deliver the keynote address. Newly elected Student Body President Hudson Kraus will be in attendance, as well as the Yell Leaders to lead a Yell Practice. Director of Marketing and marketing junior Riley Berkholz said she worked extensively with the team to advertise the new tradition and raise awareness for the event.
“I think the more people who get involved, know about it and talk about it, will help the tradition feed into the next class,” Berkholz said. “I think the tradition grows exponentially from getting people to want to do it and participate in it.”
The fifth chapter of the junior class tradition starts with creating a legacy at A&M. To learn more about the new junior tradition, visit the Class Councils website or Instagram.
