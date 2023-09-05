Celebrities, cosplayers and creators have set their sights on filling the Death Star-shaped hole in College Station’s heart. On Sept. 9 and 10, Con Live! will host its first-ever College Station Comic Con at the Brazos County Expo Complex.
Comic book conventions, or comic cons, are organized gatherings for comics fans, creators and industry experts to meet and celebrate all things nerd culture. Con Live! organizes comic cons throughout Texas. Event coordinator Clayton Afinowicz said the idea to host a comic con in College Station came from the lack of available entertainment in the area.
“We noticed that the Brazos Valley was a little underrepresented when it comes to nerd culture,” Afinowicz said. “Comic book stores and gaming stores, things of that nature are pretty few and far between when you look at what’s available in College Station. We thought this would be a good location where we could come and foster a place for people to enjoy all things that are nerdy.”
Notable cosplayers, professional artists and voice actors from award-winning animated shows will make special appearances at the two-day event. There are a particular couple of names that stand out, Afinowicz said.
“Personally, I’m most excited for Marty Grabstein, the voice of Courage the Cowardly the Dog from the title show,” Afinowicz said. “I’m really looking forward to him. Alex Cazares is also coming. She voice-acted in Cyberpunk Edge Runners, which won Crunchyroll’s 2023 Anime of the Year. Several other big names will be in attendance, and we are still announcing a few more notable guests that may come.”
The event will also feature a cosplay contest. The contest judges will follow a criterion relative to design quality and skill level, Afinowicz said.
“In most cases, judges are going to not only look for quality and craftsmanship, but they’ll also take into consideration how much time went into creating the piece, how everything works together and the overall showmanship of the cosplay,” Afinowicz said. “We really want participants to work the stage, show off their work and be proud of it. There are also different skill levels in the cosplay contests. Those who are brand new to cosplay can enter the novice class. We also have a master class for those who are more well-seasoned cosplayers. There is also a category for those who don’t want to enter the contest and want to show off their work.”
In addition to the celebrity appearances and cosplay contests, the convention will also host multiple video game tournaments and over 100 vendors. Con Live! will provide controllers and everything needed for those who want to compete head-to-head in retro video games, including Super Mario Kart 64, Tekken 3 and Street Fighter.
There is something for everyone to enjoy at Comic Con, Afinowicz said.
“Comic Cons have evolved and become so much more than just comic book conventions,” Afiinowicz said. “We have things for people who are into comics, of course, but also anime, sci-fi, horror and fantasy, really anything in-between. It doesn’t matter your age or background. This is a place where we can all unite in fandom. Everyone is there for the same reason.”
Tickets start at $20 for a one-day badge with a two-day badge only costing five dollars more. Children eight and under may enter for free with the purchase of a one-day badge, or more, and the accompaniment of a parent or guardian. Purchase of a VIP pass gives access to the event 30 minutes ahead of general admission, two complimentary GA passes for Sunday to bring family or friends and more special items. To purchase tickets, visit Con Live!’s website.
