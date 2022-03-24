Women's History Month is a celebration of female empowerment which Mobilize. Organize. Vote. Empower., or MOVE Texas A&M, has embraced year after year.
During March, A&M’s MOVE chapter hosted its second annual Women’s History Month Panel in Rudder 401 to celebrate and empower women in politics. The event took place at 5:30 p.m. and featured three female panelists in today's political sphere, ranging from the current student body president, to a candidate for land commissioner and a congressional District TX-38 candidate.
MOVE is a non-partisan organization on campus serving underrepresented communities. At A&M, the organization seeks to “spread voter rights awareness and increase voter registration among the Texas A&M community,” according to its website. Current member and moderator for the panel Anushka Kesavalu, a general studies freshman, said the event is significant because each female panelist brings something different to the table.
“It's really important that we get these perspectives and have these people be the catalyst for students here and to go out and be the change, especially women of color and people who are femme presenting,” Anushka said. “It sheds light on all of those experiences.”
Student Body President and communication senior Natalie Parks was one of the three female panelists to attend the event. Parks shared with the audience her advice for being an empowered woman in the field of politics.
“I would say don't let society, stereotypes or even yourself limit you from what you believe you are capable of doing,” Parks said. “It's so easy to let external and internal factors define us as humans, as women and as people, but you have the power at the end of the day to claim who you are and where you are going.”
Texas Land Commissioner candidate for the 2022 Democratic Primary, Jinny Shu shared her journey of what it was like to navigate politics as an Asian American woman. Shu has not only experience in politics, but also in finance and leading Immunize Texas, a grassroots organization that promotes immunization in Texas. Shu said women are constantly challenged, especially in the workplace and in politics.
“You are constantly told that you are not good enough and that you are somehow inferior. I think as women when we take on these challenges we are expected to work harder,” Shu said. “The criticism is there a lot quicker than it is with a man. Having that battle armor in place as a woman is helpful.”
Current Houston educator and candidate for newly created Congressional District TX-38, Diana Martinez Alexander serves as a prominent figure in her community. Before running to represent her congressional district, Martinez ran for the Harris County Commissioners Court where she led a people-centered campaign. As a panelist, Martinez said the most important thing to remember is to always know your worth.
“That's the No. 1 thing because when you are walking into a room and you feel like you are not welcome or not expected, it kicks in a lot of imposter syndrome and a lot of model minority feelings,” Martinez said. “You have to remember your skill set and remember who you are because people are going to try to knock you down — but don't let them.”
