In recognition of Independence Day, the Bryan-College Station area is hosting multiple community events including a celebration concert, Firecracker 5K and public celebrations. Although Brazos County is currently under a fire ban, the RELLIS Campus and District 2 Volunteer Fire Department are offering free firework shows for the community.
Independence day mixer & market — July 3, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Located in the Century Square Shopping Center, free yoga and Topo Chico giveaways will be provided by supporting local vendors and artisans. In addition to the event, Century Square dining establishments, boutiques and businesses will be open. For more information, visit https://www.century-square.com/events/detail/independence-day-mixer-market.
Firecracker 5K — July 4, 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Located in the Century Square shopping center, the Firecracker 5K offers free admission and is open to all runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. An after party will be hosted after the race with chips and salsa, watermelon and beer. All participants are encouraged to dress in American-themed costumes and attire. For more information and to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/CollegeStation/BCSFirecracker5K.
“I love America” at the Bush Library and Museum — July 4, 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
The College Station Noon Lions Club is hosting their signature “I Love America” Fourth of July Celebration at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the celebration will provide food, live music and children’s activities such as games, train rides and bounce houses. Free parking is available at Fan Field, the gravel parking lot on Research Parkway on the A&M campus. For more information, visit http://csnoonlions.org/events/ila2022/.
Lions Club marketing and communications director Tracey Calanog said the organization aims to bring the community together.
“[Lions Club] want[s] to make sure that the community knows that we're still here,” Calanog said. “We are trying to reinvent events that we've had in the past that has brought the community together and that's exactly what Monday is all about.”
Fourth of July celebration concert — July 4, 11 a.m - 2 p.m.
In honor of the July 4 holiday, Century Square shopping center is hosting a free live concert featuring artists Morgan Ashley and Payton Howie. The Green and surrounding restaurants will be open during the event. For more information, visit https://www.century-square.com/events/detail/fourth-of-july-concert.
Nineteenth annual Kurten fireworks show — July 4, 5 p.m.
Hosted by the Brazos County District 2 Volunteer Fire Department, the 19th annual Kurten fireworks show will take place at the Kurten Community Center, starting 30 minutes after dark. For those unable to attend, the 30-minute show will be live streamed through the Pyrocast app. Gates open at 5 p.m. with free parking and free admission. For more information, visit https://www.district2vfd.org/.
District two firefighter and public information officer Travis Rollins said although the event is free, donations are encouraged to benefit the volunteer firefighters.
“This does help the department raise funds for different things that we need whether it be sending our members to training or new equipment for members,” Rollins said. “We encourage people to donate as they see fit.”
Fireworks and drones show at RELLIS — July 4, 9 p.m.
The third annual drive-in fireworks and drones show at the RELLIS Campus, is a free community event hosted by the Texas A&M University System. The firework and drone show will begin at 9 p.m. with patriotic music synced to the show provided by WTAW at 94.5 FM. Walk-up food and dessert trucks will be available from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://rellis.tamus.edu/fireworks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.