The past six months of chemotherapy have not brought much joy or optimism to Buthayna Al Dagher’s life, but for a brief, blissful moment under the Century Tree, all fears were quieted to the tune of “The Impossible Dream.”
Ameer Al Dagher, Class of 2012, graduated from Texas A&M Qatar and married his wife Buthayna. In addition to sharing love, the couple shares a birthday — Feb. 22. As a surprise gift on their joint birthday, Ameer contacted the Texas A&M Women’s Chorus to perform “The Impossible Dream” under the Century Tree. Although the choir typically does traditional birthday grams, Ameer said he selected this song because Buthayna is always singing it.
“She gets really emotional when she listens to the song, so this is perfect,” Ameer said. “They were, [at] first a bit hesitant because they only wanted to do ‘Happy Birthday,’ but they [did a] wonderful job.”
English sophomore and choir member Ariel Jolly said she believes the purpose of singing is to communicate emotion and feelings.
“This woman has been going through a very hard time, and I'm sure there's lots of emotions and feelings and the song is really important to her probably because of the feelings in it,” Jolly said. “We need to express that well. It would be a waste of her time and a real disappointment if we couldn't do that.”
Buthayna said the performance from the chorus made her incredibly emotional.
“That's one of my favorite songs and I'm going through a rough patch in life and it's a song that carries me through really difficult days,” Buthayna said. “I sing it to myself in the kitchen doing the dishes, and it really inspires me to just keep going. This was something out of a dream.”
Jolly said she enjoyed singing a song that meant something special to the audience.
“I feel really happy,” Jolly said. “It's just nice to see people get so excited because this is just a normal thing for me. I do this a lot. Then to see how impactful it is for other people, it's just amazing. It's something cool.”
Horticulture sophomore Caitlin Hullett, another choir member, said the biggest part of Women’s Chorus is being able to provide for their community.
“The whole thing with our choir is that we are trying to bring people joy through music, and we're trying to express our love of music for other people,” Hullett said. “We have our performances and we have our paid stuff, but being able to help out, especially whenever there's cases like this, not only does it make all of our choir feel good because we are helping out, but it makes other people feel good, too.”
Hullett said the performance was an example of Aggies helping Aggies.
“Whenever we are given the opportunity, [we] help people who may be in hard times,” Hullett said. “Community service is a huge part of the school and just being a good person. I think that's one of the core parts of being an Aggie, is doing good when you can.”
Allied health sophomore Amanda Wickwire said the performance was purely to provide support in the form of song for the Al Daghers.
“Above all, Women's Chorus stands for Selfless Service and being able to support the community and fellow Aggies through the power of music,” Wickwire said.
