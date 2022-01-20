Need a coffee? Starbucks! Need a printer? Open Access Labs! Need to make a video for class? Rentable cameras and studio space! Need to get away from everyone? Personal study rooms! Voted as the Best Study Spot in Aggieland for 2021, the Sterling C. Evans, or Evans, Library has everything college students need to succeed.
From the beginning of the fall 2021 semester through Nov. 30, Evans Library and Annex welcomed over 700,000 visitors. Associate dean for user services of Evans Library Susie Goodwin has been working at the campus hub since 2000 and said she loves her role at the libraries and is passionate about improving the facilities for students.
“It is a great place to work,” Goodwin said. “We are service professionals; we want to help [students] discover and innovate and create and get you in touch with the right resources. I really enjoy when we renovate, taking these visions [of the librarians] and the feedback from my students and turning that into new spaces that are usable and will get used.”
Because of its central location on main campus, Evans is a favorite stop for many students during the day and the evening hours, outside regularly scheduled lectures and labs. International studies junior Silas Cunningham said the location, in addition to the first-floor Starbucks, make it a great place for him to visit midday.
“When I’m going into Evans, it’s usually in between classes because it’s convenient,” Cunningham said. “It’s a nice place to go to. There’s coffee in [the library] … a café that I don’t have to go far to to get work done, and it’s a two minute walk from my next class.”
For some, the coffee, and its aroma, is a helpful study tool, and performance studies junior Rubesela Benitez said she enjoys the caffeine as well as the different styles of study spaces.
“I feel so comfortable leaving my stuff and going to get Starbucks and then coming back, knowing that my stuff is still going to be there. If you’re someone that likes to have coffee, maybe study at Starbucks,” Benitez said. “If you like quiet, like complete silence, maybe use one of those study rooms or a quiet floor. If you just want to chat with your friends, definitely use the second floor.”
Cunningham said he also feels safe leaving his belongings in the library when going on a coffee break, and being able to do so has helped him establish a strong study routine.
“Usually, I go through the main door, snatch a spot in the Starbucks by the two long tables facing [toward] each other,” Cunningham said. “I set my stuff up, open my laptop, connect my headphones to listen to music and get in line for a drink. I usually get a cold brew, and I’ll sit down and take five minutes to make sure I know everything I need to do and have a moment to reset.”
In addition to the physical space, the support staff at the library make it a great study spot. Psychology senior Yerb Rodriguez was introduced to the librarian staff and databases early on, and said they don’t feel hesitant to use these resources.
“It’s a really safe space; I feel comfortable there,” Rodriguez said. “Freshman year, I had to go to this event to learn the databases through the Century Scholars program. I appreciated that they taught us how to access resources that the library had. It was concise and easy. I’ve used the Writing Center, and they’re really helpful, too. I’ve gone without an appointment, and the fact they’re available is really nice.”
Goodwin said she encourages students to use the library support, especially as she missed out on that help during her own undergraduate career.
“[In my undergraduate degree], I never asked a librarian for help,” Goodwin said. “When I went to library school, I realized I was so stupid. I should have asked because they’re the nicest, most helpful people I’ve ever met. I would go to the library and study, but I would avoid the reference desk at all costs. I don’t know how I managed.”
This accessibility to staff is another plus for Rodriguez, alongside what they said is a thought-out setup to the building itself.
“At the Annex, right away there’s that printing center, so if I need to print something quickly, it’s right there. You don’t have to go out of your way,” Rodriguez said. “I appreciate that the people at the front desk are accessible at the Annex and Evans. At Evans, I like those long rows of benches; it’s convenient to just sit somewhere quickly if you may not be there for too long.”
These design choices and accessibility options are a key part of Goodwin’s position within the library, and she said her hope is that the library is able to provide different types of spaces to help students with a variety of preferences.
“Every floor is a little different and has a different feel,” Goodwin said. “The library is like a little city, and it changes throughout the day and throughout the semester. Come around finals, and it’s a very different feeling than midterms, or at the beginning of the year when people are just trying to check us out to see what’s available, where they might study in the future, but then everyone kind of wants to get their own little special spots that they like.”
With many resources available for students, Goodwin said she hopes students will utilize the spaces to their benefit and make library attendance a part of their academic routine.
“This is your space. We want to create a welcoming atmosphere for everyone, and that’s what we strive to do, and to help you with your research,” Goodwin said. “Think of the library as like your apple a day. It’s good practice to come to the library, even if it’s just to meet up with your friends and take a break from your rushed class life.”
