For schools abiding by the semester split, the academic calendar is generally divided into the fall and spring semesters. At Texas A&M, each semester is a thrill in its own way. So, which do Aggies prefer?
With finals season upon college students nationwide, surviving till winter break is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. For those not graduating this December, the spring semester is another hurdle before the sweet reprieve of summer. With football season the focal point of one and a nine day vacation the focal point of another, which semester is more beloved?
Entomology senior Colette Daulton looks forward to greeting the spring semester. She stated she disliked the shorter days and consequently, walking home in the dark. She explained the dark made her feel more reluctant to be productive. Moreover, the beginning of the fall semester is marked by brutally high temperatures.
“The spring can be hard [academically] too but historically, for me, the time that I took 20 [credit] hours was in the fall,” Daulton said.
Similarly, electronic systems engineering technology junior and Corps of Cadet member Luke Terán is a fan of the spring semester. Barring certain situations, all cadets are required to attend all home, and not-too-far-away, football games. Terán admitted spending upwards of four hours most Saturdays often took time away from his schoolwork and social life.
“99% of the Corps probably prefers the spring due to the decrease in Corps-mandated events, leading to more time and better academic performance,” Terán said. “We get our Saturdays back.”
On the opposite end, chemistry senior Shakylah Sherrod spoke of appreciating the fall semester more with the recent addition of fall break. She stated there were more events she enjoyed during the fall semester. She attended the Bonfire Remembrance Ceremony and Elephant Walk in the past month and spoke of feeling more connected to A&M.
“One day I [will] graduate and it [will] be harder to take part in A&M’s many traditions,” Sherrod said. “[The fall] has more reminders of what it means to be an Aggie.”
History and political science senior Peter Barnett said he has always been biased towards fall and winter. As a child living in Anchorage, Ala., he created some of his favorite memories wearing a thick parka.
“Sweaters are nice. You try wearing a sweater during 90% of the spring semester, you are [going to] die,” Barnett said. “Texas is too hot.”
A lover of Aggie football and cold weather, Barnett has spent five fall semesters — and counting — at A&M and loved every minute.
Goodbye for now, fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.