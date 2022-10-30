With Halloween this weekend, students share what their plans are for the spooky holiday.
From witchy weddings to festive work costumes, Aggies discuss their involvement in the much-anticipated weekend full of football, parties and dancing.
Allied health senior Michael Novoa began preparing much earlier this week during ticket pull for the Ole Miss game.
“My experience pulling tickets was rigorous to say the least,” Novoa said. “I got there around six in the morning, and the line was wrapped around the Hall of Champions, but the 12th Man showed up to support for sure. It was a fun time because I went with my friends.”
Along with supporting the Aggies Saturday night, Novoa will attend a small kickback with his friends and participate in a costume party at his job, Advance Therapy.
“I have three incredible options to choose from,” Novoa said. “I have a Yoda onesie, an Eeyore onesie and a crayon costume. It will be an in-the-moment decision of what I'm going with.”
The festivities don’t end there, as psychology junior Brooke Barkley plans to attend a Halloween-themed wedding for her family member.
“They’re giving us free rein on the outfits,” Barkley said. “We can do costumes or just Halloween glam, and I’m definitely doing glam. My favorite part about Halloween is dressing up, of course.”
Barkley plans on making the holiday special for her 10 siblings by planning an eventful evening of trick-or-treating followed by a trip to the cemetery for ghost stories in the dark.
“It’s a fun tradition my parents used to do with us,” Barkley said. “I love the culture of being spooky and witchy, I do it all year long.”
Celebrating begins at 5:30 a.m for international studies senior Abby Shepard who is an opening manager at local coffee shop Sweet Eugene’s. Despite the early morning, Shepard strives to create a fun work environment.
“I’m dressing up for work in a costume, and I’m encouraging everyone to dress up for their shifts throughout the day,” Shepard said. “This weekend I’m going to do a bunch of stuff for my organization and with my friends.”
In spite of the holiday falling on a Monday, communication sophomore Kate Delgado chooses to make the most of it. As a songfest chair for Kappa Alpha Theta, she plans on spending her night cleaning dance routines with her sorority and their partner Aggie Men’s Alliance.
“I would love to have everyone dress up in a costume,” Delgado said. “The chairs could pass out candy as an incentive to work harder. After all of the things I have committed to, my friends and I are going to an Ol’Ags costume party, and I’m planning on going as a 1970s gogo girl or pirate.”
With dropping temperatures and pumpkins placed on doorsteps, it’s hard to deny that the fall season is in full swing.
“People act increasingly cheerful when it’s the holiday season,” Delgado said. “I enjoy seeing the attitude of those around me shift, and I’m ready for Thanksgiving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.