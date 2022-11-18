Aggie students enjoyed a night of free entertainment featuring Great Dane and Kitsch.
On Friday, Nov. 18, the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, Town Hall put on its last fall concert of the semester, featuring Great Dane and Kitsch. Students gathered at the Aggie Park Amphitheatre with friends to enjoy free entertainment by great performers.
The MSC Town Hall leaders kicked off this weekend with one last concert before the semester comes to an end. Electronic systems senior and sound executive Landry Good said he knew Great Dane and Kitsch would bring great entertainment for the last performance.
“That's crazy that we've seen a couple of these performers before, whether it be on their own or in different bands,” Good said. “So we did have an idea of what kind of music they would be bringing to the table. We knew that it would be really good, so I was just looking forward to seeing what else they were doing.”
Nutrition senior and MSC Town Hall chair Gracie Tinsley said she previously knew these bands from her own experience of attending concerts.
“I love the community of live music. That's the number one reason I got into it,” Tinsley said. “I started knowing a lot of the bands just from going to local shows in the area, and then [asking] ‘Hey, come play for us’ and they're like, ‘oh my gosh, yeah,’ and so that's really exciting.”
Especially for Aggies, there’s nothing more special than showcasing live events to bring together the community. Telecommunication media studies junior Sofia Mora, also the large-scale events executive of the MSC Town Hall, said live music is something so special as it tends to bring a lot of people together.
“I don't think I've ever been to a concert where people have just had a bad time,” Mora said. “The College Station scene is so tight knit and we all know each other really well. Then you bring your friends that other people don't know and they meet other people and it's kind of like a web of people just all meeting each other. It's just all around a really great environment to be in. I think it's really uplifting and distracts from anything bad going on.”
Concerts like MSC Town Hall’s fall concerts pave the way for all types of performers. These events not only help raise awareness about local bands, but also about student bands.
“I would absolutely encourage other students to come to these events,” Mora said. “I think that because they're so accessible because [the events are] on campus, it really gives the student bands a platform. I've known about Kitsch since their start because I was good friends with their lead singer back in high school, but Great Dane I had not previously heard of until Gracie had introduced me to them, and I love them. I think that they were great. They were so fun.”
Tinsley said these local performers, along with student performers, deserve great amounts of support because they work very hard for their talent, and deserve to be appreciated.
“I definitely encourage students to come to our events, but also just support your fellow students and what they’re doing,” Tinsley said. “It takes a lot to have a band and [put] effort into your artistry.”
