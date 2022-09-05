After two years of construction, Aggie Park is complete and ready to serve Texas A&M current and former students.
Aggie Park is the newest addition to A&M’s campus. The $36 million dollar project, funded entirely by generous donations, includes features such as Wi-Fi, an outdoor amphitheater, water features, modern public restrooms and space for tailgating, recreation and entertainment.
On Sept. 2, the night before A&M’s first home football game this season, Robert Earl Keen performed a free concert to kick off the park’s opening. A lightning delay didn’t stop the attendees from enjoying the show — Animal science junior Carlie Rogers said it was delightful to watch Robert Earl Keen on his last concert tour.
“It’s heartwarming how Robert Earl Keen is an Aggie and decided to put on a show for his fellow Aggies,” Rogers said. “It means that we are more than a bunch of students. We are a family and we give back to the greatest university there is.”
Rogers said she felt there were going to be many more special moments made at Aggie Park.
“I think [Aggie Park] is another thing about our university that makes us so special and full of tradition,” Rogers said. “I believe that there will be many memories made, and the park goes to show how the alumni center cares about its students and how alumni love A&M.”
On Saturday, Sept 3, the new park hosted tailgaters for the first Aggie football game of the season. The park offered free reserved tailgating space and paid reserved tailgating space. Tailgaters obtained the free spots through a virtual rush reservation process, unlike the land rush process that still occurs at other tailgating spots, like Reed Arena.
Another upcoming event featuring Aggie Park will be Ring Day this Sept. 23. Students will wait in Aggie park’s Pillar Lawn area before entering the Clayton Williams Jr. Alumni Center to pick up their ring. Various photo stations will be set up around Aggie Park for the new ring-bearers and a dedicated food truck alley will serve hungry guests per the Association of Former Students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.