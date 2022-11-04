The Asian Presidents’ Council, or APC, hosted the Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi Americans, or APIDA, City Limits, or ACL, festival to further Asian representation in the field of arts and music.
APIDA is an umbrella term referring to Asian, Pacific Islander and Desi Americans. Inspired by the annual Austin City Limits festival, this event was held at the outdoor amphitheater in Aggie Park. Starting at 5 p.m., the event was blessed with clear blue skies and minimal technical issues. APIDA performances ranged from English and Hindi song mash-ups to intricate dance numbers.
Members of APC walked around with bubble guns and ensured the event ran smoothly. APC’s programming co-directors were in charge of organizing the event. Business sophomore Hannah Bang and allied health junior Faryal Jabbar discussed the role of the APC.
“Our mission is to unite [the Asian based organizations] on campus,” Bang said. “And to bring awareness to the APIDA community here on campus.”
Though this is the first year the festival is being held, the directors hope to continue it for years to come. The idea for ACL originated from the directors wanting to host a big, social event to bring the Asian community together and evolved into a festival that also showcases talented APIDA students.
“We really just wanted to uplift Asian talent,” Jabbar said. “Just to create a fun space for people to share their talent.”
Mechanical engineering junior Emily Wong and classics junior Elijah White received promotional emails regarding ACL and thought the event looked enjoyable. When they attended, their assumptions were confirmed.
“It’s been really cool to see all the representation of different APIDA people,” Wong said.
White emphasized how impressed he was with the performers.
“The performers so far have been incredibly talented,” White said.
Performers who wanted to be part of the event submitted an audition tape to the APC. If approved, they were then given further instructions regarding the event. General engineering freshman Nadia Truong and biochemistry freshman Isabella Truong performed a Chinese dance in flowy blue and pink outfits.
“This was actually an old dance that we did so we relearned it and choreographed some parts [ourselves],” Isabella said.
They explained they had danced competitively for a long time but had been unable to do so after they entered college.
“This [was] a really great chance to rekindle that performance,” Nadia said.
Beyond the performers, ACL also hosted APIDA student-led businesses. Alongside a vintage apparel stall and a thrift booth, mechanical engineering junior Misbah Iqbal applied henna to customers as well. Though henna art started as a hobby for her, Iqbal now engages in it professionally.
“Being able to express my own art into [my work] is [my favorite part about being a henna artist],” Iqbal said. “It [was] really cool to participate in something, especially a cultural event.”
To learn more about the APC, visit their website.
#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.