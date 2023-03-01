Editor's Note: The "Stress Less" package stories will be uploaded in three parts on Feb. 28, March 1 and March 2.
Most students would say they don’t need experts to explain stress — some might say they are majoring in it.
Students do need to know the path to making good grades is lined with small, easy steps that science has shown to reduce stress, improve sleep, improve nutrition, be happier, feel well … and make better grades.
Just use the page arrows to find a path to wellness.
1. Check in on social wellness
2. Calm by design: Campus spaces built for comfort
3. Sleep like health, happiness and academic success depend on it
4. Creating new green space on campus
5. The art of destressing
The "Stress Less" package was contributed by the course JOUR 203, Media Writing I to The Battalion.
Checking in on social wellness
By Ashley Acuna, JOUR203 contributor
Stress can be paralyzing and studies show students may isolate themselves during high-stress times such as exam periods.
According to a 2020 survey by Boston University, two-thirds of college students reported feeling isolated and lonely. Even otherwise healthy people can develop mental and physical health problems when socially isolated, according to a NIH study.
Texas A&M helps create paths for students to make connections and meet others through student programs and organizations at the Memorial Student Center, or MSC. With over 1,000 organizations listed on TAMU Student Activities, there are a range of recreational, professional, religious and other affinity groups for students to choose among. Members of the MSC Hospitality committee said the group is dedicated to connecting students with other students.
“Even though we come from different backgrounds or different stories, we all come together because we have that one thing in common that brought us to the specific organization or that specific part of the MSC,” public health junior Abby Alquiza said, chair of MSC Hospitality. “[It’s about] having someone there who has the same beliefs as you and shares the same things you are going through.”
Almost half of adults report they have nobody to talk to when they need help, according to a 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data brief, which estimated 47% of adults are without social support.
To meet new people and join a community A&M offers clubs as diverse as Swaram A Cappella, Engineering Mentorship Council, Tabletop Troupe, Venezuelan Student Association, A.M. Prayer, Aggies for Limbs and the PB&J Project, according to StuAct.
Accounting junior and vice chair for MSC Hospitality Nathan Matous said because the MSC organizations have a space that they all utilize, it provides an opportunity to meet other people.
“Within the MSC there are over 19 different committees and some of them range from leadership focus committees and service organizations like MSC Hospitality,” Matous said. “You are able to join a committee that caters more towards your interest.”
People ages 15 through 29 showed a high rate of no companionship compared to older populations, according to a 2016 study by BMC Public Health.
Talking and interacting with others positively affects brain function and physical health, which means people need good routines for well-being, according to a 2010 National Institutes of Health journal.
Having an open mind to meet new people can prevent quick judgments from having no social capital and it creates a chance to make a friend, according to a 2021 article by Just Mind. People who have common purposes and similar interests contribute to a stronger social tie with each other, according to a 2013 study about well-being by the World Wide Web journal.
Calm by design: Campus spaces built for comfort
By Hannah Bradicich, JOUR203 contributor
Of all ways to manage stress, one of the easiest may be walking to a new place where stress relief is built into the architecture.
From the sunlit-cast learning stairs in Zachry Engineering Education Complex to the calming environment of the Memorial Student Center Flag Room, students may notice increased productivity and a better mood in certain spaces, according to a study on the effects of natural light. Architecture can have a direct effect on how people interact, and is even being researched by professors at Texas A&M, to see how spaces can be designed to restore focus and attention.
For overall wellness, architects can incorporate nature into architectural features, A&M professor of architecture Xuemei Zhu said. In addition to her current research, Zhu has a doctorate in architecture and has extensively researched how design can promote wellness. When students build up mental fatigue, it’s very difficult to focus, said Zhu.
“We have seen in many studies when we talk about why nature is beneficial for our health that it has a stress reduction effect,” Zhu said. “On the other hand, it has what we call attention restoration … For students who deal with stress and distraction daily, whether it's deadlines, finances or other aspects of life, being exposed to nature daily would have a massive effect on their mental health.”
Researchers in a National Institutes of Health study found that exposure to natural light has a direct effect on mood regulation and sleep — playing major roles in both focus and recollection.
Light controls humans’ circadian rhythms, which is defined as the natural cycle of changes experienced by humans during a 24-hour period. Too little natural light throws off this cycle and negatively affects cognitive function, so when seeking better knowledge retention, it is advisable to relocate to a study space like the learning stairs that has ample amounts of sunshine, according to the study.
Campus design can promote this idea, Zhu said, through indoor greenery, study spaces with views overlooking the outdoors and the use of natural building materials. Some of her personal favorites include the newly added Aggie Park across from Kyle Field and The Gardens on West Campus.
“The term we use in design is biophilic design,” Zhu said. “The idea of biophilia is the concept that we, as human beings, are genetically wired to connect with nature, because that's where we came from, right? If we could integrate some of those kinds of connections into our design space, everyone — students, staff and faculty — would all really benefit from it.”
The concept of biophilic design doesn’t necessarily have to start on a large scale, Zhu said. It could be as simple as using natural wood rather than steel surfaces, which could explain the comfortable, welcoming feel of the MSC Flag Room, the beloved “living room” of A&M.
“The most amazing thing about the science behind the effects of architectural design on wellness is longevity,” Zhu said. “The impact of design is long-lasting.”
Sleep like health, happiness, academic success depend on it
By Jonathan Chung, JOUR203 contributor
Students often sacrifice sleep in favor of tests and life, but the science is clear — sleep improves mental, physical health and grades.
Based on a survey done by the American College Health Assessment in 2015, 21% of A&M students cited lack of sleep as something that has affected their academic performance in the last 12 months.
Sleep quality, duration and consistency are all associated with better grades for college students and accounted for nearly 25% of the differences in grades and test scores, according to a study published in the NPJ Science of Learning.
The amount of sleep that is needed to maintain wellness varies with age, David J. Earnest, Ph.D, said, a neuroscience and experimental therapeutics professor with an interest in circadian rhythm.
“Particularly adolescence through college age, you typically need about 7 to 8 hours asleep,” Earnest said. “Not getting good sleep, or at least some sleep is obviously gonna affect you, you know, not only your mental health, it’s also associated with increased anxiety.”
Healthy sleep habits can play a large role in how college students cope with anxiety, depression and other traumatic life events, according to a study published in The Journal of American College Health.
Instead of staying up late and pulling an all-nighter, students may be better off opting for a more regular sleep schedule, Earnest said. Avoiding caffeine, blue light from smartphones and electronic devices before bed, and not eating foods high in sugar or fat before bed are all things that can help create a sleep-conducive environment. Altogether, these factors can help students get the amount of sleep that they need, Earnest said.
“All of these things kind of contribute to basically maintaining stable sleep-wake rhythms, both in terms of the pattern, as to when you’re going to bed, but also just helping you get the duration of sleep,” Earnest said.
For more information about how to sleep for health, visit the CAPS website or the Health Promotion website.
Creating new green space on campus
By Emelia Gamez, JOUR203 contributor
Students at Texas A&M have the power to not only use the available green spaces, but to make green spaces of their own through grants from the A&M Office of Sustainability.
The Office of Sustainability works with university architects to bring more green space and connectivity to campus, according to their website. One project is the student-run Aggie Green Fund, which reviews applications and makes yearly financial grants to campus groups who have proposed new green spaces or sustainability projects they want on campus.
The Office of Sustainability supports students through education and resources and advocating for sustainability, according to their website. With a master plan and sustainability master plan, the office works to make the campus environment better for students, said Ben Kalscheur, assistant manager at the Office of Sustainability.
“What the idea is, is how can we have more green spaces on campus,” Kalscheur said. “Basically, how do we connect things more, make campus more walkable and make it more of an enjoyable experience, while you are on campus going from class to class.”
Green space on Northside Housing and re-envisioning Haney Drill Field for better public usage are two proposed projects, according to the Campus Master Plan, as well as moving some surface lot parking off the main campus.
Students, faculty and staff can apply for major grants and micro-grants as part of the Aggie Green Fund. They have given out $2.2 million in grants for over 100 projects since 2011, according to their website.
“When you are looking at green spaces, the Aggie Green Fund is definitely a great opportunity that you can utilize to help increase green spaces on campus,” Kalscheur said.
In 2022, the Aggie Green fund awarded $55,682 for green space at the School of Public Health, according to the Aggie Green Fund website. The green space is aimed at encouraging a healthy lifestyle with walking trails and outdoor seating surrounded by gardens. Also in 2022, $30,149 for a gravel garden between Hullabaloo and Schumacher Hall. It will include hammock stands, tables, chairs and benches, according to the Aggie Green Fund website.
“You can make your project come to life at Texas A&M and it could be something that could be here permanently, for at least a very long period of time,” said Kalscheur. “You would be making a difference.”
The art of destressing
By Mitchell Hasenpflug, JOUR203 contributor
From improv to painting, science confirms the arts are a fun way for students to find stress relief.
Creative activities that demand focus can be powerful tools to relax and release pent-up stress, said Texas A&M performance studies lecturer Anne Quackenbush. From classes to student organizations, visual to performance art, there are many ways for students to engage with art to relax, noted Quackenbush, who teaches PERF 200, Introduction to World Theater, and PERF 301, Performance in World Cultures. A recent study reported 85% of college students said they felt overwhelmed by the large volume of their responsibilities.
Quackenbush cautioned that students need to avoid turning their stress relief into a new source of stress. In the case of Quackenbush’s class, she said the first order of business is to have fun.
“One of the first things I do is say we are going to have fun,” Quackenbush said. “We are going to play games. These games have a purpose and that purpose is to bond us together, to understand that it’s ok to make mistakes [and] that everybody makes mistakes.”
She cautions there are pitfalls to using art as a method to destress.
“The minute it becomes an assignment it takes on a completely different aspect,” Quackenbush said.
Student organizations are a great way to find like-minded people and try out a form of art that might be of interest, Quackenbush said.
There’s a wide variety of student orgs here at A&M, and Quackenbush said this allows students to connect with art that is meaningful to them.
Aggie ACHIEVE, a comprehensive transition program for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, uses improv classes to help teach life skills in a fun and engaging way.
Students looking to try out improv can find a welcoming community in the Freudian Slip Improv Troupe, a student organization that performs shows and workshops on campus.
Theater and performance are ways to “practice life,” to rehearse difficult situations and to express trauma, Quackenbush said.
“Allowing people to step away from the stressful life and to step into being a child, to step into tapping into your imagination, to step into a world where time flies and you’re going to be laughing,” Quackenbush said. “If I had a dime for every student who came in and said ‘Oh I’ve been waiting for this, this part of my day makes everything OK.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.