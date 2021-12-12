Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal will add to the list of Aggies available in the 2022 NFL Draft after declaring his intentions to take his career to the next level.
The defensive back posted his announcement on his Twitter account on Sunday, Dec. 12, stating his intention to “WakeEmUp in the NFL.”
FOREVER GRATEFUL.🌹❤️ pic.twitter.com/riO6apU0di— Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) December 12, 2021
“After many prayers and deep conversations with my teammates, family and coaches, I have decided to opt out of the bowl game and forego my senior season, and declare for the NFL draft,” O’Neal’s post reads. “It has been such an honor spreading the love of God and representing Texas A&M!”
Coming out of Cypress, O’Neal was a 4-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He signed with the Aggies and found his way into the starting lineup of coach Mike Elko’s defense by his sophomore season.
Entering his junior year, O’Neal had become a full-time starter and saw a statistical uptick. Following his junior season, he said he briefly considered transferring before ultimately deciding a return to Aggieland was his best course of action.
In his senior season, he put up career-high statistics in total tackles, interceptions and pass deflections with 58, two and seven, respectively. O’Neal even scored his first collegiate touchdown in a victory over Kent State.
Over four seasons at A&M, the safety ended his career with 161 total tackles, 18 pass deflections and six interceptions.
O’Neal was known across the program for more than just his playing ability; his passion and contagious energy had their own roles in the success of A&M’s defenses.
“I will never forget this place and all the memories this amazing university has given me,” O’Neal said. “Texas A&M will always live in my heart and soul.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.