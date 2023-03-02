Two injuries and a red card interrupted the Fuzzy Bunnies’ 4-2 loss against the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, or SHPE, in their recreational co-ed soccer match Feb. 27 at Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Two players from SHPE were injured and required assistance from trainers on-site. Fuzzy Bunnies’ goalie and allied health junior Lexi Montes said a player on the opposing team tripped over her as Montes lunged for the ball.
“Honestly, I did a bear crawl; I just laid there and she tripped over me,” Montes said.
The two goals for the Fuzzy Bunnies were made by electrical engineering sophomore Leo Gonzalez and agricultural economics junior Marco Castañeda. Gonzales received a red card during the match after a fall.
“My plan was just to go and just keep on running with it, but my left foot was clipped on the ground,” explained Gonzalez, “I slipped and it looked like a slide. I proceeded to get a red, and now I’m really bummed out. I let down my team.”
The Fuzzy Bunnies' team is composed of Aggie Golden Arrows, a women’s organization, and men from the Phi Iota Alpha fraternity. On Monday, the Bunnies had many missing players while the opposing team had over a dozen players waiting on standby to play.
“I feel like I could have done better,” Castañeda said. “It’s okay, we still did good.”
The Fuzzy Bunnies are scheduled to play again March 6 and are 0-2-1 on the season. Visit IMLeagues.com for all scheduled matches.
Ariadne Martinez Villanueva is a recreation, park and tourism sciences senior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
