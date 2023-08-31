After a slow start to the 2023 season, co-hosts Cade Harris, Hunter Mitchell and guest host Kylie Stoner discuss what has been troubling Aggie soccer and what they need to do to get back on track.
Episode 39: Early season yellow card (Soccer)
Hunter Mitchell
