Español
Desde el centro del golfo hasta Reed Arena, Andersson García viajó millas desde casa para encontrar su mejor posición en Aggieland.
En su pueblo natal de Moca, República Dominicana, García comenzó inicialmente con el deporte nacional del béisbol, pero pronto encontró el refuerzo con su talento distinto para el basquetbol. Luego, saltando de Chattanooga, TN, a la Universidad Estatal de Mississippi, el Dennis Rodman Dominicano consideró a College Station como su nuevo hogar después de dos años jugando baloncesto universitario.
Ahora, Garcia juega con tremenda energía que traslada su equipo de A&M a niveles más altos — sin un descanso dominical.
English
From the middle of the gulf to Reed Arena, Andersson Garcia traveled miles from home to find his best positioning in Aggieland.
In his hometown of Moca, Dominican Republic, Garcia initially started with the landmark sport of baseball, but soon found footing with his now distinct talent of basketball. Then bounding from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Mississippi State University, the Dominican Dennis Rodman deemed College Station as his new home after two years playing in college basketball.
Now, Garcia plays with tremendous energy that takes his A&M team to higher levels — with no Sunday break.
¿Cómo fue la conversación con su familia cuando decidió mudarse a los Estados Unidos?/What was the conversation with your family like when you decided to move to the U.S.?
Esp: Fue un poco difícil.Ya que, por no saber el Inglés, era un poco incómodo para mí. Mudarme otro país sin saber nada. Fue un buen desafío para mí y mi familia. Eso era cuando estaba en mi [año de] junior.
Eng: It was a bit difficult. Since, not knowing English, it was a bit uncomfortable for me. Moving to another country without knowing anything. It was a good challenge for me and my family. That was when I was in my junior [year of high school].
¿Qué es lo que más extraña de su hogar?/ What do you miss most about home?
Esp: Lo que más extraño de mi hogar es mi familia, la comida de mi madre, estar cerca de mis hermanos, mi hermano y mi hermana y compartir con mis amigos de infancia. Yo vine a los Estados Unidos cuando tenía 18. Tendría siendo como cinco años [fuera de mi hogar].
Eng: What I miss the most from my home is my family, my mother's food, being close to my siblings, my brother and my sister and spending time with my childhood friends. I came to the United States when I was 18. It would have been about five years [away fromout of my home].
¿Hubo algún momento en que consideró renunciar y regresar a la República Dominicana?/Were there ever any times you considered quitting and going back to the Dominican Republic?
Esp: Bueno, mayormente, yo te digo que todo el tiempo pienso en irme a la República Dominicana. Pero a veces como que, al no tener días buenos, puede que tenga más pensamientos así, como de querer [volver]. [Pero] pienso en que para poder tener un mejor futuro, tengo que perseguir mis sueños en los Estados Unidos porque aquí hay más oportunidades.
Eng: Well, mostly, I tell you that I think about going to the Dominican Republic all the time. But sometimes, like not having good days, I may have more thoughts like that, like wanting [to go back]. [But] I think that in order to have a better future, I have to pursue my dreams in the United States because there are more opportunities here.
¿Qué es lo que te motiva?/What motivates you?
Esp: A empezar, mi familia y yo mismo. Yo diría que me gusta competir conmigo mismo. O sea, si digo que jugué duro contra un equipo, a mi me gustaría tener la misma energía en el juego siguiente, o tratar de jugar con más energía. O sea, yo me desafío a mi mismo.
Eng: To start with, my family and myself. I would say that I like to compete with myself. Like, if I say that I played hard against a team, I would like to have the same energy in the next game, or try to play with more energy. In other words, I challenge myself.
¿Cómo fue tener que aprender un nuevo lenguaje?/What was it like to have to learn a new language?
Esp: El Inglés no fue fácil, porque hoy en día lo sigo aprendiendo. Las cosas que me ayudaron mucho … Me gustaba mucho leer. Me gusta escuchar música como personas como Adele. Como ella canta muy lento, era fácil para mi entender lo que decía y también pronunciar lo que ella decía.
Eng: English was not easy, even today I am still learning it. The things that helped me a lot … I really liked to read. I like listening to music like people like Adele. Because she sings very slowly, it was easy for me to understand what she was saying and also to pronounce what she was saying.
¿Porque se cambio de Mississippi State a A&M?/Why the move from Mississippi State to A&M?
Esp: La decisión mía de venir a College Station fue por la energía con la cual juegan los demás compañeros y como juega fuerte. Fue la mejor decisión que tuve, venir a College Station.
Eng: My decision to come to College Station was based on the energy with which the other teammates play and how hard they play. It was the best decision I ever made, coming to College Station.
¿Usted es reconocido por sus “Jugadas de Andy” como lo pone el coach Williams, es algo que se esfuerza por hacer o simplemente viene naturalmente?/You’re known for “Andy Plays” as coach Williams puts it, is that something you strive to do or does it just come naturally?
Esp: Yo diría como es como salen las jugadas. No creo que haya un plan, para mi, de estar en un momento específico. Creo que, mayormente, creo que es natural y depende como pueda leer el juego. No creo que tenga un plan para eso, más natural que todo.
Eng: I would say it’s how the plays come out. I don't think there is a plan, for me, to be in a specific moment. I think, for the most part, I think it's natural and it depends on how well I can read the game. I don't think I have a plan for that, more natural than anything.
¿Cuáles son sus metas para el futuro, ambos aquí en A&M y más allá?/What are your goals for the future, both here at A&M and beyond?
Esp: Mis metas son tratar de ayudar lo más posible a Texas A&M, en cualquier cosa, en la cancha o otra cosa que me diga Coach Buzz que haga, eso haré para poder que el equipo tenga un buen resultado. Mi meta también, ya fuera de College [Station], [es] tratar de ser un basquetbolista profesional, también graduarme de la universidad, tener un título y eso, para poder ayudar a mi familia.
Eng: My goals are to try to help Texas A&M as much as possible, whatever it may be, on the court or whatever Coach Buzz tells me to do, that's what I'm going to do to help the team get a good result. My goal as well, outside of College [Station], [is to] try to be a professional basketball player, also graduate from college, have a degree and stuff, so I can help my family.
¿Cuál fue su momento favorito de esta última temporada?/What was your favorite moment from last season?
Esp: Bueno, fueron muchos. Creo que compartir una buena historia con mis compañeros fue maravilloso, sinceramente, pero de tener uno en específico, no te podía decir, pero tengo varios. Y específicamente ahora, ahorita mismo, creo que puedo decir venir de tener una mala cancha que quizás nadie creyera en nosotros y cambiar todo de la noche a la mañana y que todo el mundo pudiera creer en nosotros, terminando la temporada.
Eng: Well, there were was a lot. I think that sharing a good story with my teammates was wonderful, honestly, but if I had a specific one, I couldn't tell you, but I have several. And specifically now, right now, I think I can say coming from having a bad court that maybe nobody believed in us and [that we could] change everything overnight, and that the whole world could believe in us, finishing the season.
¿Alguna otra cosa que gustaría comentar?/Anything else that you would like to comment on?
Esp: Yo diría que, sumamente, [ustedes] han sido las personas que me ayudaron estar aquí hoy en día, como una fundación [???]. FBM, fueron las personas que me ayudaron a estar aquí y las personas que me mantienen hoy en día enfocado.
Eng: I would say that, extremely, [y’all] have been the people who helped me to be here today, as a foundation [???]. FBM, they were the people who helped me be here and the people who keep me focused to this day.
