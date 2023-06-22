Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, Class of 1999, announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election on Thursday, June 22. Hurd has launched his “Hurd for America” campaign online after a CBS interview, seeking the Republican nomination.
Hurd represented Texas in Congress as a moderate Republican for District 23 from 2015 until 2021. Before being elected as a representative, Hurd served in the CIA for nine years as an undercover agent in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
In his initial campaign video, Hurd lists immigration, the drug crisis, inflation, crime and homelessness as America’s biggest issues. Hurd also addressed the retrospective performances of Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
“President [Joe] Biden can’t solve these problems — or won’t,” Hurd said. “If we nominate a lawless, selfish, failed politician like Donald Trump —- who lost the House, the Senate and the White House —we all know Joe Biden will win again.”
Hurd said America and Republicans deserve more.
“Common sense says we’re better together … America needs common sense during these complicated times,” Hurd said.
While attending Texas A&M, Hurd obtained a degree in computer science and minored in internal relations. He was elected as student body president and defined his campus legacy by leading students after the 1999 Bonfire Collapse.
