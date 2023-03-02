The Texas A&M Disc Golf Club is hosting the first “BTHO Bogeys” fundraiser tournament on Saturday, March 4, at Research Park.
The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. on the A&M disc golf course on West Campus. Registration to compete is $70 for the professional divisions and $65 for the amateur divisions. The event is free for spectators. The format will be a two-round event featuring a shotgun start at different tees. Funds raised will help the team with registration and travel expenses for the 2023 Disc Golf College National Championship
The A&M competitive squad, currently ranked No. 13 in the nation by collegediscgolf.com, will travel to Marion, North Carolina, to compete in the Disc Golf College National Championship April 5-8.
“I’m really excited; this is our first big fundraiser,” finance graduate student and team captain and club treasurer Ben Mueck said. “It has been cool to have a full season of preparing and having a fundraiser setup.”
Fees are normally covered out-of-pocket by the competing members, Ben said.
He said further how players from all over Texas and the Bryan-College Station area are coming to play in the fundraiser tournament.
“It’s cool to see locals connect with the college students,” Ben said.
The team is close on and off the course, club president Josh Mueck said.
“We're playing together once or twice a week; everyone’s giving each other hard times on throws,” Josh said.
“Getting to play in a team tournament brings people together,” Josh said. “It’s weird to play an individual sport, but you're also playing on a team at the same time, so the team tournaments are always a fun time.”
Follow the team @TAMUDiscGolf on Instagram.
Austin Tran is a political science junior and contributed this article from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
