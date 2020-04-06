If you have a love for science and all things mechanical, a career in the automotive business might be perfect for you. Even if you're just a hobbyist, however, it's important that you understand how vehicles work if you yourself are going to work on them. Whether it's rebuilding a classic muscle car or just saving some money by performing your own oil changes, everyone has to start somewhere if they're interested in learning about what makes a vehicle run. If you're a beginner, here are a few places to consider looking to learn how to work on cars.
Enroll in a certificate program.
If you really want to learn about automobiles and diesel technology, the best thing you can do for yourself is to enroll in an academic program. The New York Auto & Diesel Institute is one of many places where you can earn your automotive and diesel certifications, offering you all the skills you need to actually pursue a career as a diesel mechanic. From learning about the ins and outs of diesel engines to understanding how a car's brakes, steering, and suspension work, attending NYADI is one of the best ways to learn the skills you need to pass the ASE Certification Test and ultimately become a technician or related assistant.
Technicians also need to understand how cars' electronic systems work, thanks to continuing advancements in technology, and at NYADI you'll always be learning about the latest concepts and components. If you truly want to work on cars for a living, attending an institution that has been recognized by the National Automotive Technician Education Foundation is a great way to set yourself up for success.
Create an apprenticeship.
If you don't want to take a deep dive into automotive technology or work as a diesel mechanic, you may be able to get the appropriate work experience by creating your own apprenticeship. Perhaps you have a relative or neighbor who works as a diesel mechanic and is willing to teach you a thing or two. Maybe you've got a friend who knows someone willing to offer a few pointers in exchange for some extra help working on one of their own automotive projects. No matter where you find the connection, creating your own mentorship opportunity could be an excellent way to learn more about cars and the work of a diesel mechanic without enrolling in a program yourself. Especially if you're only interested in learning about a few specific things, this can be a great option.
Find some cars to practice on.
Regardless of how you obtain your automotive knowledge, the fact remains that you'll need to find some cars to build work experience with. While it's possible to buy a used car for about $1,000, that's an expensive price to pay for a car buyer just starting out. Of course, a new car is even more expensive, which is why heading to car auctions may be your best bet.
Looking at repo auctions can be an excellent way to find and bid on a wide range of vehicles, including used cars with a past due balance on their bank loan as well as bank repo vehicles. A website like Auto Auction Mall puts all of these cars at your fingertips, plus salvage vehicles which are always a good option for learning on. It's important to remember that not all repo cars are repossessed because they have functionality problems, so in some cases, you may get a car in perfect working condition for you to experiment on and tinker with. Best of all, online car auctions allow you to save significantly on a vehicle, which means that you get a great deal on whatever car you're planning to practice on.
