According to a report from the Center for Disease Control, the birth control pill is the most common form of contraception for women of childbearing age (15 to 44) use. Traditionally, women would have to book an appointment with a doctor in order to get a prescription for the patch, ring, pill or shot. Now, women across the country are gaining access to hormonal contraceptives without the inconvenience of needing a doctor to write a prescription.,
If you live in the state of California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Tennessee, Washington or Utah, consider yourself lucky. These states allow women to get a birth control prescription from a specially trained pharmacist directly without having to go to a doctor. Some even skipping out on a prerequisite doctor’s appointment is a major convenience that helps make birth control more accessible for many people.
Traditional Route to Acquiring Birth Control
Usually, when a patient wants birth control, she has to schedule a doctor’s appointment and undergo an STI screening and pap smear. As a result, women must take time away from their jobs, secure a babysitter for the kids, use or find transportation, or pay for other out-of-pocket expenses related to a doctor’s appointment. Also, like many prescriptions, birth control refills must be renewed annually.
How to Get Birth Control Without a Doctor Visit
If you live in any of the listed states, then your first step is to call your pharmacy to see if they offer a birth control prescription service. If the pharmacy doesn’t, then patients can visit Birth Control Pharmacy to locate a pharmacy that offers the service.
Pharmacists are specially trained to use screening procedures and proper pharmacology to prescribe the most appropriate hormonal contraceptive for patients. In order to ensure a birth control method is suitable for you, you’ll have your blood pressure taken and complete a brief questionnaire onsite at the pharmacy. Afterwards, you’ll work alongside the pharmacist to find a birth control brand you can afford with or without health insurance.
You can get even order the birth control pill, the ring, and the patch online. You chat with a doctor through a secure chat system and discuss your options. After paying for your online visit, your birth control arrives within a few business days at your doorstep in discreet packaging. Bonus: Many take most insurances and some don’t even require a health questionnaire. Getting an online doctor prescription like birth control helps make family management more simple for a variety of women.
Cost
Many insurance plans cover birth control and the necessary appointments. However, not every woman has birth control. In 2017, 28.5 million, or 8.8 percent percent of Americans, were uninsured. Many women without insurance can’t afford to pay the high costs of a doctor’s visit out-of-pocket. Ordering birth control online or buying it directly from a pharmacy allows people to manage their reproductive health without a doctor's visit destroying their pocket book.
Prices vary depending on whether you’re covered by an insurance plan, or if you qualify for a government health program like Medicaid that cover the price for birth control pills. You might also have to pay the cost for an appointment with a doctor or nurse to get a prescription for the pill. Appointments typically cost no more than $35 and online medical visits can go as low as $15.
Procuring hormonal contraceptives in more direct and straightforward ways helps a spectrum of patients manage their reproductive health. Thanks to fewer roadblocks placed in getting birth control, more women have access to a critical tool in modern women’s health.
