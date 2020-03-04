Paying for medical care can leave you feeling as bad as whatever medical issues are ailing you. If you're of advanced age or have a disability, then medical care is a part of your daily life. Medicare is insurance to make sure that people who need medical attention the most can afford it.
Medicare can be hard to understand because there are different plans, premiums, and deductibles, depending on your age and condition. One of the best ways to cut down your medical costs is to prevent illness altogether—which is what ACS services aim to do. Continue reading to learn more about ACS services and how Medicare reimbursement covers it.
What Is Medicare and How Does It Work?
If you just became eligible for Medicare, then you may be confused as to exactly how it works. Medicare is the federal health insurance program that is available to senior citizens who are 65 or older, people with kidney failure, and people with disabilities. In other words, it's health insurance for people who might otherwise find it impossible to procure it.
Medicare benefits come in four different plans known as part A, part B, part C, and part D. Part A coverage is for hospital coverage, part B covers outpatient visits, and part D is pharmaceutical coverage. Part C is a Medicare Advantage plan.
Medicare Advantage plans cover special services like dental, hearing, vision, and mental wellness. Medicare offers these plans through private insurers.
What Are ASCs?
When you get your insurance through the federal government, you can bet there they are going to have high standards for the treatment you receive. Ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) are centers that provide outpatient procedures such as outpatient surgery, dialysis, and testing.
Many people go to the hospital for their outpatient treatment needs, but ASCs are better equipped to serve many special medical needs. For instance, you won't suffer any lapse in care if you get your dialysis done at the ASC instead of the hospital outpatient department (HOPD). Their technicians will have ACLS certifications and be prepared to administer specific life-saving procedures if an emergency occurs.
ASCs Are Better for Your Wallet
Even with Medicare, you can still find yourself having to pay for certain things out of pocket. As with any healthcare coverage, you're responsible for what the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services doesn't cover.
ASCs are much more affordable than getting outpatient care at the hospital. In 2003, ASCs cost 83% of what outpatient care at a hospital cost. Today, Medicare only pays about 56% in reimbursement to ASCs of what it does in reimbursement to hospitals for the same outpatient treatments.
If you have a deductible or copay, then the federal government isn't the only one that benefits when you go to the ASC. On average, patients insured by Medicare saved over $100 per visit when going to an ASC than they do at a hospital. As you can see, going to an ambulatory surgical center gives you access to top-notch medical professionals, cheaper costs for your healthcare provider, and less in out-of-pocket costs for you.
Stay Informed About Your Coverage
It's essential for your health and safety that you stay informed about your Medicare ASC reimbursement coverage. Because Medicare is insurance provided by the federal government, it is subject to change due to what's going on with healthcare in the political world.
You may find that procedures or treatments that were once covered no longer are—or vice versa. If changes in your coverage occur, then you will be made known of any changes during the next enrollment period, but you should always keep yourself updated.
