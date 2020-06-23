There's no denying that Solitaire is one of the most popular games on the planet. But did you know just how many variations of the classic Solitaire game exist? From rule changes present in the Microsoft products that come pre-installed on computers to more abstract versions like FreeCell, there are some spins on the classic game that you should check out.
Whether you simply want to switch things up or are looking for a daily challenge, here are some of the most popular Solitaire spin-offs in the world.
1. Spider Solitaire
Unlike standard Solitaire (also called Klondike), Spider Solitaire uses an entire extra deck. It also uses a different tableau than you may be familiar with. Compared to your average game of Solitaire, Spider is often harder. Much harder. In fact, the first few times you play, you might not see any wins. This is because playing even a single card incorrectly can end your game altogether. While this may sound a bit daunting, it just makes victory that much sweeter. If the difficulty level is too intense, you can play with popular rule shifts like Spider One Suit or Spider Two Suit. Despite the steep learning curve, Spider remains a popular game for card fanatics around the world.
2. FreeCell
Another popular game, FreeCell is yet again another loose reimagining of classic Solitaire. Compared to Klondike, FreeCell is a card game that takes a fair deal more strategy and puzzle-solving. If you like to work your brain while you play a game, you'll probably love what the FreeCell rulebook has to offer. It also has a slightly different tableau than Klondike, but still only uses one deck, unlike Spider. Also, almost any game of FreeCell can be won so your victories aren't just special events. However, getting your final play deals placed requires some thoughtful strategy. If this card game had a motto, it would be "Easy to learn, difficult to master."
3. Pyramid
Pyramid, also called 13, is an incredibly fun twist on Solitaire. Once you've shuffled your deck, your deal will take a different turn. First, you won't have a standard waste pile, only a draw pile. Second, outside of your draw pile, you'll never see any of the card backs. That's because, for this tableau, all of the cards should be played face-up. Start with one card. Then overlap it evenly with two cards. Then three, then four, and so on until you have a row of seven. The goal of Pyramid is simple: Play all of your cards. Getting there is a different matter. To remove cards from the pyramid, the pair has to add up to 13 and you can't play any cards that are even partially overlapped. It's fast-paced, fun, and challenging
4. Scorpion
So, who decided to name all of these card games after creepy crawlers? Despite the name, Scorpion is a fun challenge for new and veteran players. It follows many of the same rules as Spider except you're only using one deck. As a result, players often find it to be a better introduction to Spider-type games than...well...Spider. If you've never played either type of Solitaire game before, you should start here. It'll help to slightly flatten the learning curve for Spider.
Where To Play
If you want to play all of these variants and more, you should check out sites like Solitaired. It offers free Solitaire along with a whopping 500+ other game types. You can change your backgrounds, customize card backs, and play to your heart's content. Plus, you won't even need an ad blocker because their privacy policy shows that they won't spam you with constant advertisements. It's a great place to get your Solitaire fix.
With so many fun games to play, what are you waiting for? From beginning games to veteran challenges, there's sure to be a version of Solitaire that makes you smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.