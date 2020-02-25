Confidence in the workplace has a significant impact on job performance. Job performance has a significant effect on job satisfaction. And job satisfaction affects our overall happiness and fulfillment. In essence, our confidence in the workplace has a significant effect on our lives.
Unfortunately, we don't always have good days. We also have bad days, and that's okay. The problem lies when we have a continuous string of bad days. This can seriously mess with our psyche and diminish our productivity. A lack of confidence at work can be caused by a range of factors including poor performance, an overbearing boss, perfectionism, negative workplace culture, bad relationship with coworkers, and a list of others.
Improving workplace confidence comes in two phases:
- Combating negative factors at work that reduce confidence
- Imbibing positive habits and attitudes
These two sometimes intersect. So let's get into it:
Combating Negative Factors
Combating negative factors simply means taking a more active approach to the things under your control that decrease your confidence, and being proactive in your response to the things outside your control.
Poor performance: You must first find out why your performance is poor. Companies appreciate employees that are passionate, innovative, who take initiative and exhibit problem-solving skills. If you get consistently poor reviews, chances are you're doing not doing some of these things. Do not try to guess why you're getting poor reviews, speak to a superior to find out the areas you are lagging and come up with an improvement plan. Also, hang out with your top-performing colleagues and watch how they perform tasks. Don't look at obvious things like how they file documents, or how they present their ideas—although these are important. Instead focus more on how they approach problems, how they leverage technology and skill to tackle hurdles, how they relate with their colleagues and other work habits.
Overbearing boss: The first thing you need to do is to realize that your boss's mistrust or overbearing attitude has more to do with him/her than with you. This prevents you from doubting your abilities. The next thing you need to do is to learn your boss's habits; you may not be able to eliminate their behavior but you can manage it by learning what makes them happy and what ticks them off and be sure to do more of the former and avoid the latter. Always document your work to ensure you always have evidence that you are doing your job. And no matter how upset you get, never raise your voice at your boss.
Perfectionism: Nobody is perfect, not even you. Great employees know when to break the rules. We're not saying you should do this in a bad way, rather, we mean that you don't always have to follow the rules, especially when breaking them means you become more productive and do better work.
Negative workplace culture: Companies like Google that emphasize workplace culture are some of the biggest, most successful countries on the planet. Studies have shown that workplace culture has a significant effect on productivity. A positive environment yields positive results, a negative environment yields negative results. If you are a leader then there are ways to turn around negative workplace culture.
If you are an employee you should speak to your superiors because you may not have the power or authority to effect change. If your work environment has caused a negative psychological effect on you, do not hesitate to seek therapy. Therapy service providers like WithTherapy specialize in locating the appropriate therapist for every need.
A bad relationship with coworkers: A bad relationship with coworkers is not limited to fighting with them. It could be as little as feelings of contempt or dislike. No matter how little, these feelings get in the way of interdependence and cooperation.
Building better relationships with your coworkers begin by realizing that there will be frustrations, disappointments, and disagreements—as there is with every relationship. It also helps to be professional and avoid habits that tend to frustrate people—like talking too loudly or failing to replace things that run out. Hubspot gives 10 other ways you can be a good coworker.
Imbibe Positive Habits
Dress how you want to feel: Taking the time to add a little something extra in your dressing could make a huge difference. Dressing in a way that makes you feel good about yourself can boost your confidence, which in turn improves your workplace performance. Dressing well not only means wearing clothes that look good but also wearing clothes that complement your shape and figure. For example, if you're a woman with an hourglass shape, a pencil skirt is right up your alley. Choose a color that radiates class like white. In this case, white pencil skirts with tops that are the perfect mix of business and style, or a dress with a pencil-style skirt will do the trick.
Use power poses: While there has been a debate on whether power poses work or not, it couldn't hurt to have good posture. Sitting upright, not slouching, and looking and speaking confidently are not only good habits to imbibe, but they may also boost confidence. Show up to work every day with your head held high, your chest forward, and your spine straight.
