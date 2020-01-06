In the new year, one of your resolutions may be to travel to more places. However, you may be curious about what places you should visit. There could be certain situations in your life, such as things that affect your ability or mobility, the size of your family, or your zeal for adventure, that affect the kind of vacation you’d like to go on.
No matter your lifestyle or your budget, there are vacation destination options for you. Look past the traditional beach vacay or city break and think creatively about some of the options discussed below. If you want to learn about vacation ideas for every type of traveler, keep reading.
The Strict Budgeter: A Fresh Take On The Staycation
If you are on a strict budget or need a vacation without the expenses, a staycation could be a great choice for you. Before you brush off a staycation as a boring day in your life sans work, know that a fresh take on a staycation could include you staying in an inexpensive hotel or bed and breakfast in your area. Or, to take it a step further, stay in a neighborhood you don’t often visit. Then, you can spend your time off exploring a new area or seeing your city in a new light. Be a tourist in your own town, and see all the things that are often suggested to out-of-towners.
The Growing Family: A Trip To Disney
If you have kids under five years old or are growing a young family, taking a vacation can feel like a daunting task. However, there are loads of destinations that are explicitly family friendly, such as Disney. Disney accommodates guests and families of all kinds. You can even find Orlando stroller rentals that will deliver to Disney or to the Orlando airport. This will cut down on the vacation stress by a lot and will mean that you do not have to worry about traveling with a clunky stroller just to take care of your family.
The Traveler With Physical Disabilities: A Historic City Tour
If you are a traveler with physical disabilities, it does not mean that you cannot get just as much out of a vacation as able-bodied folks. Many cities have gone to great lengths to make sure that all of their attractions are accessible for everyone, and one of those cities is historic Washington, DC. Go see the United States’ capital and enjoy the views and tours of the White House, the Capitol, and many other museums that have been made accessible through elevators, ramps, and wheelchair rental.
The Outdoorsy Thrillseeker: A Hawaiian Hike Like No Other
If you’d consider yourself an outdoorsy thrillseeker with a penchant for danger and adrenaline, consider heading to Oahu to go on the illegal Stairway to Heaven hike. Stairway to Heaven Hawaii was banned to the public in 1987, but many will still go to perilous lengths to complete the hike. If you are willing to take a chance on the $1000 fine for an adrenaline spike, get ready to climb: the Stairway to Heaven is comprised of 3,922 steps on a ladder against a mountain in Oahu, and the views are unspeakably good.
The Foodie: The Food Walking Tour
If you are a true foodie, you may want to consider heading south to New Orleans for a Food Walking Tour of the French Quarter. The French Quarter mixes flavor and history for an experience like no other. Sample Cajun and Creole cuisine while seeing the beautiful sites of downtown historic New Orleans and learning about the city’s origins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.