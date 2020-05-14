If you're itching for a trip to a place you won't soon forget, Walnut Creek, CA is a great option. Located in the East Bay of San Francisco bay area, Walnut Creek is known for its proximity to two major Californian highways as well as its bustling downtown area. While a list of five attractions hardly does the area justice, here are a few things to think about checking out on your trip to Walnut Creek.
Head to Mount Diablo State Park.
If you love camping, there are dozens of great options in and close to Walnut Creek, CA. One of the most popular parks to head to for locals and visitors is Mount Diablo State Park, featuring breathtaking views and hiking trails. If you plan on camping for a night or two, you're bound to get the most out of your time at Mount Diablo. Just be sure to look into what power generators are near the campsite in case you need to power your phone chargers or anything else while you're enjoying the wilderness. Not all campsites have the same amenities, and it's always best to know what your options are before you head out to camp.
Learn about nature at the Lindsay Wildlife Experience.
If you or someone you're traveling with is a sucker for animals, the Lindsay Wildlife Experience is a must-see attraction. This family wildlife museum and education center is home to over fifty different species of animals, including owls, porcupines, and eagles. With a focus on natural history as well as Californian wildlife, you're sure to learn a thing or two when you visit the Lindsay Wildlife Experience. You may even see some animals that you experience in the wild camping or hiking in the area.
Explore a dry garden.
Have you ever visited a dry garden? If not (or if you have and you loved it!), the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery is an awesome place to visit. This dry garden features three and a half acres of space and houses all sorts of drought-resistant plants, including cacti and a wide array of succulents. Popular for weddings and with tourists, the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery is the perfect spot to visit when you're trying to do a few things in one day.
Enjoy downtown life.
Downtown Walnut Creek is a wonderful place to visit with all sorts of options for shoppers and anyone with an appetite. Book lovers will find plenty to enjoy at Swan's Fine Books, notable for its used and collectible books. A Sweet Affair bakery is an evocative destination serving both loaves of bread and pastries, as well as sandwiches, soups, and salads. You'll also have a blast strolling through Broadway Plaza, which houses many more options for shopping and dining.
Jumpstart your weight loss journey.
Sometimes, vacation is the best time to turn over a new leaf. After all, when you aren't encumbered by your daily routine or work obligations, there are plenty of ways to start new habits while on vacation. You may want to consider visiting a weight loss clinic in Walnut Creek if you're interested in learning more about how to improve your nutrition or fitness regimen. JumpstartMD is conveniently located near downtown Walnut Creek at 1981 N Broadway, Suite 200 Walnut Creek, CA 94596. You can also call them at 925-287-8777 to find out when might be the best time to stop by during your trip.
As you can see, Walnut Creek has plenty to offer travelers of all stripes. Whether you like to take things easy and browse different shops or are the outdoorsy type who can't go anywhere without their tent and sleeping bag, you're sure to find enjoyment during a trip to Walnut Creek. Keep the above options in mind as you plan your trip and you're bound to have a getaway that keeps you wanting to plan a return trip for many years to come.
