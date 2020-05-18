If your partner or girlfriend is a mover-and-shaker, it can be hard to pin them down when it comes to gift-giving. After all, they never seem to stay put long, so it seems like most material goods aren't necessarily a good fit for them. That being said, not everyone wants to give the gift of money or a gift card, even if they know that it'll be put to good use while your special someone is traveling. If you're looking for a gift that's a bit more thoughtful, here are a few ideas for the gal on the go.
Shop for clothes that fit their body and their lifestyle.
Have you ever heard the phrase, "the clothes make the woman?" That's an important adage to keep in mind as you're thinking about gifts for your loved one who loves to travel, especially because different destinations will have different requirements when it comes to packing and luggage. When it comes to riding in cars, buses, or flying in an airplane, comfort and ease are two important values to prioritize. Shopping for travel clothing for women may also involve purchasing a few different pieces that work together simply and can be combined in layers if the temperature changes from location to location. From pants and tanks to jackets and tops, there are tons of combinations you can offer your partner with a gift of elegant, comfortable travel clothing.
Encourage your gal to bring her pooch with her
People say that dogs are man's best friend, but some would argue they're a woman's best friend, too! If your spouse or partner can't go anywhere without their four-legged friend, consider getting them some gear or accessories that help make traveling together simpler. This might include purchasing a dog harness that's easy to put on and take off of her pooch, as well as one that better serves her needs if Fido or Sparky starts tugging to chase a squirrel.
Beyond providing comfort to her dog, you'll also want to ensure that the harness has a grip that's comfortable for her to hold as well. A harness that's not only easy to grip but also control can give your partner the peace of mind that they'll be able to steer her dog where it needs to go if necessary.
Let your loved one chart her travels.
Even though your partner may be on the road a lot, that doesn't mean you shouldn't think about getting a gift for her home. Especially if she travels around the world for business or pleasure, having something fun to help her display the places she's traveled to could be a great gift idea. Buying a large-scale map and a box of colorful thumbtacks could be a great way for them to make a visual representation of the places they've been, whether it's cities or countries. You could even buy two types of thumbtacks, one for places they've visited and one to places they hope to visit in the future. This way, their map becomes a dream board as well as a memorial. Just because your girlfriend or significant other loves to travel doesn't mean you can't come up with some thoughtful gifts for her to include in her home.
From travel clothing to dog harnesses and maps, there are plenty of things to give your partner that fit their interests. Many times, the most personal gifts are the ones that mean the most to the recipient, so dig deep as you're thinking about how to personalize the item you're buying for your loved one. With a little thought, you're sure to give a great gift.
