Consider this: The average person sleeps for more than 20 years of their lifetime. Sleep is pivotal to a healthy and happy life. It’s how our body regenerates and prepares itself for the day ahead. Unfortunately, most people don’t get as much sleep as they should. Lack of proper sleep can lead to cranky days and restless nights, so how do you catch more of those elusive zzz’s? Here are some common mistakes you might be making that can hinder a good night’s rest, so pay attention to figure out which habits you’re guilty of.
Drinking and eating too soon before you go to bed
Most people know that too much caffeine intake can increase the likelihood of a restless night’s sleep, but did you know eating food before bedtime can cause nighttime struggles as well? That’s because when you digest food, your metabolism increases, which gives a shot of energy to your body, keeping you awake. To be as rested as possible, stop eating and drinking anything besides water about two to three hours before your ideal bedtime.
Not having a cozy sanctuary
Your bed is your sanctuary, and should be treated as such. However, people commonly read, watch TV, and eat in their bed, which makes it harder for you to associate your bed with only rest. When you do all these other activities, it makes it harder for you to realize that you should only be sleeping there, which sends signals to your brain to stay alert in times where you should sleep. Make an effort to create a sanctuary in your room by investing in great bedding, cozy pillows, and especially a quality mattress such as a Luxury Foam Mattress. When you have a dedicated place for just sleeping, your mind will be put at ease every day as soon as you walk into your room. With this space all for you, you’ll look forward to a comfy night’s sleep every night.
Keeping your room too warm
Humans naturally will sleep better in a cooler environment. This is because the human body naturally decreases its temperature when you’re dozing off, and a cooler room temperature helps to make this happen. Because of this, it’s a good idea to keep your room at about 67 to 69 degrees Fahrenheit every night. For extra airflow, use a fan, or invest in a small air conditioner for your room. You can even invest in cool blankets that will help to regulate your body temperature, so that you doze off faster.
Not keeping the same sleep schedule on the weekends
You need to think of your sleeping habits to be similar to filling up a glass of water. Every night, you have to replenish all the water (the energy) that you have used every day. If you don’t, your cup will gradually empty, and it will be harder and harder for you to catch up on sleep. Know that it’s almost impossible to catch up on lost sleep on days you can rest more, so don’t make the mistake of planning to catch up on all your sleep during the weekend. Instead, keep a normal sleep schedule for every day, no matter what you’re doing. This means getting up at the same time every morning, and going to sleep at the same time, without fail.
If you’re noticing that you fall prey to these habits, try your hardest to break them tonight, and you’ll soon be able to catch those zzz’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.