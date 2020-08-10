The Ultimate Guide to Renting in Sydney

Whether you're considering the move to the Harbour City for its great career prospects, high-quality education, or world-class entertainment, Sydney has it all. However, for newcomers, finding the perfect place to rent in Australia's biggest and most expensive city can feel daunting.
To make your move as stress-free as possible, here are four tips to help you navigate Sydney's rental market.
Determine your budget.
If you're a first-time renter, determining your budget for your first apartment is essential. To determine how much you can afford to spend on your move, start by calculating your moving expenses. Although moving is a one-time expense, moving costs can add up quickly—if you're planning to move cross-country, you may need to budget for professional movers. Some people also choose to hire moving companies for local moves.
Next, determine how much you can afford to pay in rent. Sydney is Australia's most expensive city, so you can expect to devote a significant portion of your income toward rent. One of the best ways to save on the cost of rent is to find a private room or search for flatmates.
Most renters also have to pay for electricity as one of their main utilities. There are many ways you can cut down on electricity costs, and doing your research can help you avoid spending more than you need to. To find an affordable energy plan, make sure to compare gas and electricity rates from different electricity NSW providers.
In addition to moving costs, rent, and utilities, you'll also need to budget for car payments, credit card payments, insurance, entertainment, and groceries.
Consider the location.
Finding your next home can be time-consuming, but it's important to take your time. After determining your rental budget, you can search available rental properties in different neighborhoods across New South Wales.
Remember to always stick to your budget—even if you feel tempted by a property slightly outside your price range. Consider searching for properties in neighborhoods close to your workplace or school to cut down on your commute. For example, if you're planning to attend the University of New South Wales, neighborhoods like Bondi Junction and Paddington offer a shorter commute.
Make a checklist of must-haves.
Making a checklist of must-haves can help you determine your priorities and make the final decision. If you're not sure how to get started, try answering the following questions:
- Are you willing to live with roommates or do you need privacy?
- Do you need a garage?
- Are you moving with pets?
- Is there a washer or dryer in the unit?
- Is there a high-speed internet connection?
Understand your rights as a tenant.
Whether you're renting your first apartment or searching for a cheaper unit, make sure to take the time to thoroughly read and understand your lease before signing the agreement.
A lease is a legally binding agreement between you and your landlord. Your lease defines how long you'll be renting the property, how much you'll pay, and your responsibilities as a renter. If you have any questions after your application is accepted, reach out to your landlord before signing the lease.
When you sign a lease, you're entitled to certain rights as a tenant. For example, landlords can't force tenants to pay for routine maintenance or general repairs. Tenants also have the right to privacy, meaning your landlord can't legally enter the property without providing a proper warning.
Moving to Sydney is a great way to make sure you'll never be bored again—unless you're stuck in traffic. Before making the move, make sure to compare Sydney energy plans with iSelect, plan your moving expenses, and explore different neighborhoods to cut costs in Australia's most expensive city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.