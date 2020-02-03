Los Angeles is one of the greatest cities on the planet. From Hollywood to beaches to theme parks to hiking trips to a world of food options and outdoor activities, there's a piece of LA for everyone. Before you begin your journey in the sun, you need to prepare for everything. Here's your guide to the perfect Los Angeles packing list.
Proper Clothes For The Season
Since you're likely going to be on the go a lot, it's important to keep things simple—and to also check the weather so you're prepared for every situation. While LA is known for its hot temperatures and clear skies, if rain is in the forecast (which it typically isn't), then it's important to pack accordingly.
You might be able to get away with shorts and shirts year-round, but temperatures can still drop below 60 degrees during the day depending on the time of year. It's never a bad idea to pack a light jacket, especially if you plan on going to the beach as the temps can drop closer to the water as compared to in the Valley.
By all means, pack shorts and shirts, but do bring pants and long-sleeves just in case. Also, LA (and Southern California) is laid back. If you intend on going to a fancy restaurant, then it's best to check the dress code, but casual outfits are common and encouraged in Los Angeles.
Toiletries
Types of toiletries come down to the individual, but a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, and soap are typically must-haves. If you have dry skin, then lotion will come in handy, as will a small bottle of hand sanitizer you can carry with you. You can also buy most of your toiletries at a convenience store or in a hotel lobby (if you stay in a hotel).
Outdoor Essentials
Los Angeles is an outdoor state, so packing your outdoor essentials can make or break your trip. Three items you'll want to have on you at all times are a water bottle, sunscreen, and sunglasses. If you're going to the beach, then towels and a swimsuit should make your list. Hiking is also popular in LA, so hiking boots or shoes should be packed.
You might also consider packing a hat and sandals for the beach. After all, sand gets everywhere, and there's nothing more annoying than walking around with sand in your shoes.
Photo Credit: Jack Finnigan from Unsplash
Your Favorite Literature And Music
The great thing about smartphones is that music and books are just a click away, and both are encouraged during your time in Los Angeles. Whether you're on the beach, hiking, or anywhere outside, it's important to live in the moment and enjoy the time you have.
Listening to music or reading a book can help you get out of your head and practice mindfulness. Packing your Thompson Chain-Reference Bible allows you to do exactly that while staying strong with your faith, taking in good stories, and enjoying the grace of God during your vacation. Any time is a good time to read your bible.
Ideas About Where To Go
Los Angeles is known for a lot of great things, but it's also known as a city with bad traffic. If you don't know where you're going, then you can waste a lot of time sitting in your car, as well as trying to find parking.
Luckily, there are plenty of places for parking near LAX, which is essential if you're flying to another California city during your trip. San Diego is just a short trip away, or you can travel up north to San Francisco. Deciding on where you're going to park and having an idea of where you're going during your LA excursion will allow you to convert time in the car to more time out in the sun.
Everyone is different and needs to pack different items. Keeping it simple with the packing guide above will make your LA trip that much better—from start to finish.
