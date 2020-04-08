According to the CDC, the life expectancy for the average American is 78.6 years. This number seems ideal for some but falls short for others, considering that a survey done by the Pew Research Center in 2014 found that 69 percent of people think that an ideal life span is somewhere between 79 and 100 years.
Are you curious about how to increase your chances of living a long and happy life while simultaneously fighting the aging process? Check out these 7 ways to do it!
1. Consider taking a supplement for weight management.
It can be easy to let your weight slide in a society that is finally embracing body positivity, but we cannot let our health suffer. According to the CDC, people who are obese are at an increased risk for serious health problems (a lot of which are fatal) including heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, many types of cancer, and more.
A study conducted by Johns Hopkins Medicine found four things that decreased people’s chance of death by a whopping 80 percent. This study found that those who maintained a Body Mass Index (BMI) of less than 25 were the healthiest in the study. Possibly proving that calorie restriction increases life span.
Things like caloric restriction, healthy diet, and other healthy weight loss tactics are ideal for losing weight. However, why not boost these weight loss tactics with a supplement like Calerie Lifespan? These supplements will not only help you with maintaining healthy body weight, but it will also provide other health benefits such as restoring energy and promoting longevity by giving you metabolic effects in your body that produce more collagen (decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles). Supplements like these mixed with caloric restriction can help us with our weight loss goals and keep us healthy long-term.
2) Maintain a balanced diet.
According to the previously mentioned study done by Johns Hopkins Medicine, the healthiest people in the study followed a Mediterranean diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, tree nuts, and less red meat and more fish. These findings line up with the CDC’s recommendations for healthy eating as well.
3) Enable healthy pregnancies.
Maintaining a healthy body is basically the same whether you’re pregnant or not (eat a balanced and nutritious diet, exercise, and maintain a healthy weight). However, it is always important to talk to your doctor about what specifically you should be doing (and not doing), what your specific calorie intake should be, and precautions to take. According to The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, a well-balanced diet helps the baby get all of the nutrients it needs while helping you and baby put on a healthy amount of weight. When you’re pregnant you need more vitamins and minerals such as folate, iron, and calcium. You should also avoid alcohol, smoking, fish high in mercury, any “raw” food, lunch meat, soft cheeses, and caffeine.
For great resources on how to keep fit and healthy while pregnant, check out trulymama.com for product reviews, tips, and tricks!
4) Make time to enjoy being alive.
While taking care of the body is vital for living a longer life, taking care of the mind and the spirit is also extremely important. In fact, a study published in 2016 found that people who enjoy their lives have a tendency to live longer.
5) Move!
The third thing on John Hopkins Medicine’s list of “ways to live longer” was exercise. Getting the recommended amount of exercise (roughly 30 minutes of activity per day) was a contributing factor in reducing the chances of death (from all causes) by 80 percent.
6) Get annual wellness exams.
According to Dr. Tina Ardon from the Mayo Clinic, an annual wellness exam is “the best prescription for long-term health and wellness." Seeing your doctor annually can help you keep up on life-saving medical screenings and get health issues under control before they get out of hand.
7) Cut back on bad habits.
The number one thing on John Hopkins Medicine’s list of “ways to live longer” was not smoking. According to the author of the study (a cardiologist at Johns Hopkins), Dr. Haitham Ahmed, smoking not only is awful for our lungs and coronary arteries, but it affects so many organ systems that it increases our chances of having a stroke and developing many types of cancer. Cutting back on (or quitting) things like smoking, sugar, and alcohol can all promote healthy living and reduce our risk factors for developing age-related diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.