Planning a proposal is exciting and scary. There's a lot of pressure to create the perfect experience for your soon-to-be fiancée, so take the time to plan an amazing proposal that's perfect for your partner. Here are the steps to take to give your loved one a day she'll never forget.
Find the Perfect Ring
Before you do anything else, tackle finding the perfect engagement ring. Your partner will wear her engagement ring for the rest of her life, so make sure it's something she absolutely loves. If you're a more modern couple, you could design the ring together. This gives her a chance to be a part of the experience and create something she's excited to wear.
If you're very traditional, start asking her opinions on rings and gemstones in the weeks or months leading up to when you'll have the ring made. Ask what cut of diamond she likes, what setting she prefers (halo or solitaire), and if she's thinking white gold or rose gold. Ask her if she's considered lab created engagement rings and explain to her the benefits of a diamond simulant.
A simulated diamond has the same brilliance as a real diamond but without any of the flaws. It'll also cost you considerably less. It might take a while to find the perfect diamond engagement ring for your partner, so make this the first task you tackle.
Think About What She Loves
Now that you have the ring, it's time to plan the proposal itself. Start by thinking about what your partner loves or has always wanted to do. This should give you a good idea of what to plan.
Has she been thinking about taking bodyboarding lessons or a surf lesson? Head to the beaches of San Diego or Hawaii for a vacation. You can spend a few incredible days exploring the surf of Southern California before popping the question. You can ask her on the beach at sunset or over an amazing dinner.
Maybe your girlfriend loves doing puzzles. Have a puzzle made with a picture of you and the words "will you marry me?" As she finishes putting it together, have your ring box at the ready and surprise her by getting down on one knee.
Does your partner have a huge family who wants to be a part of the big moment? Invite them to fill the restaurant where you plan to propose and tell them to bury their faces in the menus when you and your partner arrive. She'll love knowing that her entire family was there when you popped the question.
Ultimately, it doesn't matter what you decide to do as long as it's the right thing for you and her. It's a good idea to also consider what you know she'll hate and steer clear of that (if she's shy in groups, don't propose at a basketball game on the jumbotron).
Pick the Right Time
A proposal isn't just about how you do it, it's also about when. Make sure you and your partner are ready for a wedding and what comes after. At this point in your relationship, you should feel comfortable discussing finances, your future together, and how many kids you want (if any).
Before you propose, you should know that your girlfriend will say yes. Maybe you've been talking about getting engaged and she just doesn't know when you'll do it. You should feel like you can talk about anything with your partner and that you're both ready to move on to the next step in your relationship.
Also, try to pick the right time for the actual proposal. Just because you have the ring doesn't mean you have to propose right away. Save it for the perfect moment that feels truly special and she'll remember it forever.
You only get to propose once, and you're going to tell the story to a lot of people. Make sure you plan something memorable and just right for your partner. She'll love the thought you put into it, and you'll be starting the next step of your journey together on the right foot.
