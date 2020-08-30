It isn’t always an easy decision when it comes to whether or not it’s time to get life insurance. If you’re considering this, you may be in the midst of a big life change, like starting a family. One change that should also make you pause and consider life insurance is moving overseas. There are a lot of loose ends to tie up before you leave Australia, but don’t let that list deter you from some of the harder decisions and conversations. Here’s why you should take the time to find a plan and how you can find the best plan for you and your family before making the big move.
Why should you get life insurance when moving abroad?
Life insurance is simply a safety net for your family. It provides you coverage should something unexpected happen. Life is full of unexpected occurrences, and the chances of something happening may increase depending on where you’re moving. Even if you already have a plan, you need to be checking to make sure your coverage doesn’t need to be updated due to your new living situation. It’s much better safe than sorry when it comes to getting a plan. Make sure your family is covered if you’re unable to care for them.
Can you get covered if your move is permanent?
You can get covered in Australia if you’re planning on permanently moving; however, you need to plan accordingly. Most agencies won’t be able to cover you if you’re moving within the next three months. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time before hopping on a plane. There’s a lot to take care of before you permanently move to your new country of residence.
Can where you move to influence your coverage?
Depending on where you’re moving, an Australian insurance company may not want to cover you. This shouldn’t be an issue with most places; however, if your new location is experiencing political unrest that could potentially be dangerous or if there’s a high risk of catching particularly dangerous diseases and infections, you may be denied coverage.
Also, take into consideration your own personal risk factors. Do you already have a known medical issue? It may be difficult to get covered due to preexisting conditions. Read the fine print of any existing plans that cover you. Your policy may not be able to cover you anymore depending on their own rules or the tax and legislative requirements of the country you’re going to live in.
How do you know what plan will cover you?
The only way you’ll know what agency and plan will cover you overseas is by doing your research. Thankfully, with resources like iSelect, the best life insurance Australia has to offer can be easily and comprehensively compared. You know that your policy has to be able to cover you in another country. With iSelect, you’ll be able to quickly weed out the agencies that won’t be willing to support you overseas. From there, you can pick and choose what you think you’ll need based on your specific situation.
iSelect makes all of this work easy, letting you quickly access information about a variety of different life insurance providers in order to determine which will meet your needs best. With an easy-to-use online form and only a few short questions, you’ll be able to make an informed decision about your life insurance policy no matter what country you’re moving to. Plus, you can even filter by price to make sure you don’t break the bank with your new policy. You’ll have the peace of mind you need to move your life overseasthanks to doing your research with iSelect.
