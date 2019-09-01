When you’re ready to escape the heat, Michigan should be on your list of summer vacation destinations. The trick is getting the insider knowledge you need to make the most of a Michigan summer.
Book an island summer vacation
You might not know it, but you can spend your whole vacation on an island in Michigan. Located in giant Lake Huron, Mackinac Island has been a strategic site for most of America’s history. If you’re a history buff, love architecture, or love water sports, book some island vacation lodging and plan to spend at least a few days here.
The whole island has been extensively restored and preserved and is now a National Historic Landmark. Visit one of two restored forts or take in architectural wonders like St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Be sure to make time to visit the island Butterfly House. You also don’t want to miss the chance to kayak, fish, or parasail on the beautiful waters of Lake Huron.
Visit the quintessential American city
Detroit has a lot to see — more than you could easily take in during just one visit. Learn about the history of how the automobile transformed Detroit — and America — with a Ford Piquette Avenue Plant Tour. Most of the original factory has been preserved for you to enjoy.
Spend the day in the little corridor of museums on and around Woodward Ave. Visit the Michigan Science Center, one of America’s finest, the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Wayne State University Anthropology Museum, and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American history. When you’re done, finish the day right with pies and pints at the Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery on W. Canfield St.
Take the team to Lansing
For even more fun and plenty of time to explore, set up a Lansing sporting event in the area and enjoy access to top-notch athletic venues, great prices for lodging, and some of the country’s finest dining, cultural and shopping experiences, all within easy walking distance.
If you want to make it a learning experience, check out the Supreme Court Learning Center museum and the Impression 5 Science Center. Take the day off from sports and spend it swimming, biking, or picnicking at Hawk Island Park. Arrange a tour of Old Town and take in the shops, vintage architecture, and great eats.
Plan a family trip to Muskegon
Just to the northwest of Grand Rapids is the town of Muskegon, home to some of the nicest family fun parks in North America and the perfect jumping off point to visit Huron-Manistee National Forest.
Michigan’s Adventure is 250 acres of roller coasters, wild water adventures, and fun dining experiences the kids are sure to love. When you’ve had enough of the crowds and bright lights, go to the national forest and hike to the fresh water springs, go fishing, canoeing, or mountain biking in one of the rivers or lakes. Swim at the park’s beaches on Lake Michigan or go hiking on one of many trails in over 1 million acres of wilderness.
Go to the beach in Charlevoix
If you want a gorgeous beach vacation, Charlevoix is a great destination. Stretch out on the pristine sand beaches of Lake Charlevoix or Lake Michigan, swim in the crystal clear waters, or rent a paddle board or kayak and get some exercise. Take a break and recharge with a visit for some candy at The Taffy Barrel.
When you need to get out of the sun, take a look at the Earl Young Mushroom Houses, built by Young as he taught himself how to incorporate indigenous materials into beautiful and stable structures. For dinner, stop at Stafford’s Weathervane for a gorgeous view and varied menu with vegetarian and child-friendly options.
Michigan is a lovely state filled with history, culture, entertainment, and beauty to be enjoyed by travellers of all ages. Whether you want an action-packed tour or a relaxing weekend spent on the beach, you’re sure to find it all in this lovely state.
