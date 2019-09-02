If you and your betrothed are an atypical pair always seeking ways to be unusual or exciting, it is possible you have considered an adventure wedding or elopement. A zeal for adventure, travel, and spectacle is often what drives the desire to have an adventure wedding. If you and your partner want to have a destination wedding or an exclusive vacation elopement, there are a few things you should consider to make your experience the best. You should always take time to plan out your location, guestlist, and the type of story you want your adventure wedding to tell.
Location, location, location!
Of course, the primary consideration in a destination wedding or elopement is the destination itself. You always want to choose a location that is within your budget to travel to. And, if applicable, you should account for any friends or family members that you may want to fly out on your dime. It may take a period of saving in order to get to your goal destination, but it’s important that you go where you want if it’s your once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Another important aspect to consider when choosing a location for your adventure wedding or elopement is seasons and climate. For instance, somewhere like Spain, Ecuador, or Costa Rica stays warm and temperate all year long. However, if you are looking to go somewhere with an intense spectacle such as the Northern Lights, there are stipulations for where and when they will be visible. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box — there have been couples who get married on ice fjords in Greenland, in caves, or even inside of volcanos. No matter where you choose, always make sure you research the location adequately so you know what to pack and the sites you absolutely must see.
Invite the right people
You should always think carefully about who you invite to a wedding, but if your wedding is at an exotic destination, this becomes even more important. Remember that an adventure wedding is a one-in-a-lifetime experience, so you should only invite folks who you feel would add to that experience and not subtract from it in any way. Of course, this also relates to budgeting. If you invite fewer guests, you can spend more on other areas like food, activities, and the wedding dress. Make sure your guests are all flexible people with positive attitudes, and you should not have any problems on the day of the wedding.
Write your picture-perfect story
One of the most popular reasons to have an adventure wedding or elopement is to produce exciting photographs that will last a lifetime. For that reason, it is important to do some thinking beforehand about the kind of story you want your wedding photos to tell. This will come in handy when making a decision about location for your wedding and the season in which you get married. Make sure you have a clear aesthetic in mind and that you communicate this aesthetic adequately with your photographer.
Both during and after the photoshoot, it is important to keep your photos organized. That’s why many couples opt to invest in a personal cloud picture storage device that will sync to all of their smart devices. This can especially come in handy if you are in a remote location or are gone from home for a long time. After all, if you are investing time, money, and stamina to go on an exciting adventure wedding or elopement, it is important that you save every last memory you can. These photographs can be great souvenirs to send to loved ones and friends who could not make it to the exotic destination. By storing them all on your personal cloud device, you can cherish the memories at any given time and from wherever you choose.
No matter your budget, where you go, or who you invite, the memories from your adventure wedding will be a great foundation for your new marriage.
