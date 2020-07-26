Medical school is a major adjustment from college. In college, undergraduates often pull all-nighters to study for midterms and final exams—and still do well. This isn't the case in medical school. With the immense amount of information, it's not possible for medical students to cram studying into a day or weekend. The most successful medical students immediately review lecture material and consistently study until the exam.
First-year medical students are extraordinarily busy—in addition to coursework, many students work in the emergency room or outpatient clinics to gain clinical experience. Between class, clinical experience, and exams, it can be challenging to fit meaningful study time into your schedule. So how much should you study throughout the semester, and what's the best approach to studying for med school exams?
How many hours should you study?
For most medical students, the beginning of each semester is relatively relaxed. At the beginning of the semester, most medical students don't feel an overwhelming need to study after a long day of classes. While it's important to keep up with lecture materials, reading, and assignments, the beginning of the semester generally involves less study time.
Before midterms and final exams, medical students should devote more time to studying. Midterms usually start between four and six weeks into the new semester, so aim to set aside around two weeks before midterms to give yourself time to prepare. Before midterms and final exams, most medical students find themselves studying before or after a long day of classes, as well as during weekends.
Studying Tips
Every medical student has unique needs, and it's important to experiment with different strategies to find out what works best for you. Whether you're a first-year medical school student or entering your final year, here are some tips to help you ace your exams.
- Ask for copies of old tests. Most medical school professors don't take the time to create new questions for every exam, and there are only so many ways to word the same question. Consequently, questions are often repeated. Learning and understanding the concepts that appeared on previous tests can help you prepare for upcoming tests, learn what topics are important to your professor, and boost your test-taking confidence.
- Form study groups. Forming study groups with classmates can provide accountability and motivate you to study. Avoid interrupting study sessions to ask questions about the latest episode of your favorite TV show—instead, focus on gaining a thorough understanding of the concepts you'll need to know for the exam.
- Avoid distractions. When you sit down to review class material, turn off your internet connection and leave your phone in a different room. During your study sessions, all you need is your book, lecture material, a notebook, and a pen. Writing important points can help you remember key concepts—all other distractions make it more difficult for you to focus on studying.
- Don't forget about your health. Before midterms and final exams, it can be tempting to fit in as much study time as possible. However, it's important to listen to your mind and body and set aside time to rest. Sacrificing your physical and mental health for good grades and intensive study sessions will only lead to burnout and exhaustion.
According to the experts at Value Colleges, a website that offers meticulously researched answers to commonly asked questions about value and affordability when making college decisions, medical degree programs are designed to provide information and experience to help medical students pass licensing exams and excel in the real-world medical setting. Ultimately, fitting meaningful study time into your schedule can help you prepare you for your career in healthcare.
