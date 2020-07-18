How Can I Get LMIA?

If you are going to immigrate to another country, chances are you will need to work a job in that country to keep the lights on. Immigration is a process that is no stranger to regulation, however, and changing immigration policies can have tangible effects on the job market as a whole, and vice-versa. Among others, these reasons are why immigration can be a bit more complicated than it might seem. But, there are services to help with these issues. The Labour Market Impact Assessment is a mechanism by which the government makes these kinds of decisions, and here is what you need to know about it.
The application is more complicated than you think.
An LMIA application is generally necessary when a foreign national in Canada needs to apply to work a job. The criteria for which the Canadian government approves LMIA applications for temporary work permits may not be obvious to the person filling out the form. Criteria for approval include the kinds of jobs eligible for hiring foreign workers, the current quarterly job market assessment, potential exemptions, and preconditions on the part of the business hiring the worker. Job market information is not secret, as it is published on a website managed by the Canadian government. Still, with all of this in mind, it is clear that there should be a fair amount of thought put into what job market, precisely, you should try to get into when immigrating.
LMIA applications are extremely serious.
An LMIA permit that has been denied is not to be taken lightly. If the Canadian government's response to an LMIA application is "negative," the applicant is less likely to get their LMIA permit accepted in the future, which can cause problems for both the company and the prospective employee. The LMIA is also considered to improve the wellbeing of Canadians overall because questions like "Are the working conditions acceptable?" and "Will hiring a foreign worker help create jobs in Canada?" are only two of those considered by the Employment and Social Development Canada. The time it takes to fully understand the thought process behind the approval of LMIA applications is well worth investing, and it should be stressed that a failure to fill out the form could result in an inability to work in Canada properly.
Some jobs do not require an LMIA.
There are a few exceptions to the LMIA application requirement, but each one is likely decided upon in a case-by-case manner and they still require a work permit. Jobs involving international trade accords are one possible way to earn an exemption, but jobs that have been expressly covered in an agreement by both the federal and local provincial governments may also qualify. There is also the possibility that you might be able to land a job that is considered to be "in the best interest of Canada." There are about 500 employers who are qualified to hire foreign nationals in these sorts of jobs, so they are well worth looking for if you think any of them apply to your skillset.
Immigration law is complicated enough as it is without work permit applications, but the Canadian government deems it necessary to protect the best interests of Canadian citizens. Whatever the reason for your moving to Canada, you have a long road ahead of you no matter which way you slice it. The best thing you can do is stay informed of current issues affecting Canada and make sure to have a solution that you can provide that is worth employing.
