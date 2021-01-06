Today's generation of young people is exercising more, eating smarter, and avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking. For this group of young people under 30, good health is more than just not getting sick, it is a way of life. Perhaps this is why young people are rejecting the notion of purchasing private health insurance at some of the highest rates. If you are young and healthy, paying a premium for private health coverage might seem like an unnecessary expense. The truth, however, is that unexpected events happen all the time, and an unexpected illness or sports accident can land you in the hospital in need of medical treatment even if you're the healthiest person in New York or even the whole United States. Unfortunately, if this does happen, being uninsured could make these kinds of unforeseen events significantly more expensive. Health insurance can help reduce those costs.
The biggest factor for young people not purchasing private health insurance is financial concerns. Health insurance plan premiums are not necessarily cheap and could seem like a waste of money if you aren't going to need it. As a result, some are turning to telemedicine and the services of professionals like Bruce Rubenstein MD for online therapy and medical advice. Using these services to seek the guidance of a health care provider can be a less expensive option and offer needed treatments and advice. From medical treatment to psychiatry, young people are turning to telemedicine as an alternative. Nothing can replace the value of solid health insurance coverage, however. Let's take a look at some reasons why health insurance coverage could be worth it for young people under 30.
Lifetime Health Cover Penalty
The Lifetime Health Cover (LHC) initiative is a government program aimed at encouraging young people to purchase private health insurance coverage before the age of 31. If individuals don’t purchase an insurance plan following their 31st birthday, a two percent penalty will be imposed for every year the person was over the age of 30 and didn't have private insurance. This means that when a policy is purchased, an additional 2 percent of the total premium will be added on top of the cost of the plan. Additionally, this penalty will be in place until you have maintained private health insurance from an insurance company for 10 consecutive years. It is really a choice between buy now or pay later. Health insurance coverage premiums might seem expensive at the moment, especially if you are young and healthy. However, if you wait, you could end up spending an average of $1500 a year in additional penalty payments to the federal government. On the other hand, however, if you buy in early, the penalty could become a discount of up to 10 percent if you purchase around the age of 25.
Medicare Surcharge
If you don't have a private health plan, the Australian tax office could impose the medicare levy surcharge tax if you're an individual earning over $90,000 or over $180,000 as a family. A person in this situation could be on the hook for $900 or more in extra tax without the right level of private insurance. On the reverse side, however, an individual earning less than the required amounts might qualify for a subsidy from the Australian federal government. If you qualify, the government could cover up to a quarter of the cost of your private insurance each year. This rebate would make private insurance more affordable and worthwhile. The rebate doesn't factor in the cost of any LHC penalty that you might owe, however. This additional cost would be included in your out of pocket cost.
Health Care Options
If you find yourself in need of medical treatment and you don't have private insurance, depending on your medical condition your wait times in the public system can be weeks or even months. If you decide to go to a private hospital without one of the private health benefit plans, your health care treatment could come at a steep price. Private coverage options can help you avoid public hospital waiting lists and pay benefits toward the cost of private treatment. Private health care coverage will also allow you to choose your doctors and specialist depending on your medical condition. You can also choose your health care facilities or outpatient centers and decide when you'll be treated. Depending on your level of coverage and premium, you may also be afforded a private room should have an extended stay at a hospital.
Peace of Mind
With unexpected illnesses and accidents, it is human nature to assume that it’ll never happen to us. Unfortunately, however, that’s not always the case. Having health care coverage can offer extra protection against the unexpected. Perhaps the biggest benefit of purchasing a private health care insurance policy is the peace of mind that you will have. The public Medicare system could cover up to 75 percent of your hospital care according to the Medicare Benefits Schedule. If you don't have the network benefits of private coverage, your out-of-pocket costs could be a deductible that is equal to the other 25 percent. Having private coverage will give you the peace of mind that comes with knowing your financial health will be protected should the unexpected happen.
