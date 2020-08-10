Explaining the National Carbon Offset Standard

One of the most important steps in making sure our environment is well taken care of is government regulation. Many large-scale companies and governments are simply not interested in acting in the best interests of the environment unless they absolutely have to, but some are more motivated than others to do their part. For those electricity providers that choose to be more eco-friendly or even carbon-neutral, standards like the Australian National Carbon Offset Standard are available for reference to help keep them on task if they want to claim that they are minimizing environmental harm.
The Carbon Offset Standard Is a Trademark
Trademarks have specific rules that go with them, and this includes rules that describe what measures can be taken against companies that do not properly hold to that trademark. While no two trademark infringement cases are alike, if such a case were to go to court the offending party may be liable for damages against the trademark holder. This article by no means constitutes legal advice, but it is not likely that a company that takes ethical shortcuts while claiming to be adhering to the NCOS will pay to the trademark holder literal monetized damages to the environment. Rather, the damages are attuned to the impact it had on the reputation of the NCOS and the "accounts of profits made by the infringer," amongst other potential factors in addition to potentially being in violation of "other NCOS agreements."
The Standards Are a Starting Point
The stated goal of the NCOS involves the planning, calculation, and auditing of the efforts to make a contender in the voluntary carbon market "carbon neutral." This means that while the company in question might not necessarily be carbon neutral in the day-to-day fulfillment of its goal as a company at the moment, it must "measure its carbon footprint, reduce emissions where possible and purchase NCOS eligible abatement to offset the remaining emissions." The company that wishes to be NCOS-compliant must also have an end-to-end management plan for how it wishes to approach its reduction of carbon emissions in a reasonable way. While it is worth noting that being carbon-neutral certified is technically different from being effectively "carbon-neutral," these standards ensure that the company is doing its part to improve the situation of the environment.
The Carbon Offset Standard Also Has Reporting Requirements
If you are going to compare electricity providers with iSelect, you will be able to compare their carbon emissions as well, since companies that want to remain NCOS certified must have their carbon emission reduction verified by several independent parties. The provider itself must also report on its progress on an annual basis, which involves a "summary of emissions and actions under the program for public disclosure." The documentation itself needs to be verified only every other year (verbatim, "biennially"). The provider is additionally responsible for the normal paperwork required of one who is maintaining their status under the trademark, so if they decide to drop their claim to NCOS compliance you should hopefully be able to note this development in their paperwork and marketing.
Ultimately, power companies aren't required to follow these standards as they are entirely voluntary. There are penalties for falsely using trademarks like the Carbon Offset Standard, though, so you should be able to trust a company that claims to use it. If electricity providers who use this standard are successful, one can only hope that more will follow suit. Every little bit helps where improving society's impact on the environment is concerned, and knowing what, exactly, can help is extremely useful in this regard. These standards may, at some point, be criticized or improved upon — but knowing where to start is a good first step.
