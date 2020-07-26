The drug Elmiron treats severe bladder pain, also known as interstitial cystitis. Taking it is supposed to relieve that pain and help the person resume a normal lifestyle. Elmiron has been around for decades, meaning many in the United States took it. It is estimated that as many as eight million women and four million men suffer from this condition, which indicates that many patients took this drug over the years.
A recently discovered side effect of the long-term use of Elmiron is maculopathy, which can cause vision loss and vision problems. Learn more about maculopathy and what you may be able to do if Elmiron caused your symptoms, such as hiring an Elmiron vision loss lawyer. These side effects were not mentioned in the drug facts, but a recent study found that many who take this drug end up with these symptoms.
Elmiron: A Dangerous Drug?
The drug Elmiron, pentosan polysulfate sodium, was created in the mid-1990s and was originally used as an anticoagulant, but then they started using it as a way to treat bladder pain. It works by creating a barrier around the bladder lining, protecting it from urine which causes the severe pains of interstitial cystitis that make it hard for sufferers to carry on a normal life. It is a prescription drug and is not available over the counter. But the side effects of the drug may offset the benefits, which poses the question of whether or not Elmiron is a dangerous drug.
What Is Maculopathy?
An essential part of the eye, the macula lies in the center of your retina. It helps us to see tiny details and also assists in our overall vision. When it begins to deteriorate, that is referred to as maculopathy or macular degeneration. There are several types of maculopathy, such as age-related macular degeneration, cellophane maculopathy, and others such as pigmentary maculopathy of unknown etiology, which is the type caused by taking Elmiron.
This type of eye damage presents itself in a few ways, such as yellowish spots or lesions that form underneath the macula, black lesions forming as you get older, and abnormal blood vessels in the area. Other harmful side effects of Elmiron that were documented besides eye disease include headaches, rectal hemorrhaging, hair loss, rash, and diarrhea.
Legal Action Taken Against Elmiron Manufacturers
The manufacturers of Elmiron, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Johnson and Johnson, were recently sued in early 2020 by a patient who suffered maculopathy as a result of the drug. As the risk of vision loss was not mentioned in the drug information for taking Elmiron long-term, it may be possible to sue the pharmaceutical company under product liability laws. Product liability is when a product is defective in some way and injures the person using it. It can be caused in the manufacturing process, an omission in drug information or a manual, or damaged before purchase. If you sustained an eye injury from taking this drug, you might be entitled to compensation.
Taking legal action is always full of intricate regulations and rules, so make sure to consult with an Elmiron lawyer who can provide you with a free case evaluation and legal advice. If you decide to move forward, your lawyer will handle all aspects of the case for you, including getting your medical records, consulting with subject matter experts, and working with the drug company's attorney. Hiring a lawyer to help with your case means you may get compensation to cover medical bills, future medical costs, lost wages, future lost wages, and pain and suffering. If you think Elmiron may have caused your eye disorder, call an Elmiron vision loss lawyer today.
