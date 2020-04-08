A career in the healthcare industry could be one of the best decisions anyone can make these days. Over the past decade, this industry has grown over 22% and has added over 2.6 million jobs nationwide, making it the fastest-growing industry in the U.S., according to a recent report from the Brookings Institution. If that doesn’t make you think seriously about this field, then consider the fact that employment of healthcare occupations is projected to grow 14 percent from 2018 to 2028, adding about 1.9 million new jobs.
Here are some additional reasons to consider working in this exploding industry.
Tremendous Growth
One of the reasons for the tremendous growth in the healthcare industry is due to an aging population and the demand for more healthcare and medical professionals. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups. Today, people are living longer than ever before and as baby boomers, the largest segment of the population, get older, the demand for healthcare providers and services is increasing. Add to this the fact that the Affordable Care has opened up healthcare access to millions of Americans.
Variety of Professions
The healthcare workforce comprises a huge number of occupations and more statistics from The U.S. Bureau of Labor set forth that of the 30 fastest growing occupations, 18 are in healthcare and related occupations. Doctor specialties make up a huge segment of healthcare providers and the increased need for hundreds of other medical-related professions has opened up opportunities that fit a plethora of personal interests and callings.
The list is vast and includes everything from home health aides, personal care aides, physician assistants, lab technicians, and phlebotomists to nursing assistants, orderlies and more. Enhanced skill sets that enhance healthcare specialties or on their own include expertise in first aid, CPR and infant CPR.
Online Education
Getting an education in healthcare has never been easier as increasing numbers of schools and universities offer online programs. Considering the projections for growth in the healthcare industry, now is a great time to begin or enhance your education in order to benefit from the industry explosion. Pursuing a CPR certification online or First aid certification course in the comfort of your home is possible with online learning. Online learning provides flexibility, especially for working adults and parents which makes career development a more reachable goal.
High Paying Jobs
In addition to job security that can be achieved with a career in healthcare with the burgeoning and projected growth, salaries can be quite attractive in this field. Average annual healthcare salaries can vary and range from $23,000 to $812,000, according to Salary.com. The differing amounts are based on the job, category, and of course the level of education and skills. For individuals with CPR training, First Aid Certification and basic life support training, a superabundance of jobs can be found in the private and public sector as these skills are highly valued and in demand.
Making a Difference
There is a great deal to be said about making a difference in the world. Healthcare professionals spend their time helping people and making their lives better. Through offering support, reassurance and heartfelt caring, to aiding and assisting individuals who are in need, working in healthcare is a way to do good each day and feel personally satisfied.
Even more compelling is that many people who have built a career in healthcare find wonderful opportunities to work with organizations and non-healthcare professionals who support and give back to the community at large. For example, on Long Island, New York, Howard Fensterman, a healthcare attorney who represents health care professionals and facilities, donates his time to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
Your healthcare training need not be limited to your place of employment, but to volunteering with community leaders like Mr. Fensterman to make a difference to those suffering and living with diseases and health conditions.
