The CDC recommends wearing a face mask or covering in order to protect yourself and others and help slow the spread of COVID-19, but many Americans still have questions about mask use and re-use. Some types of masks are only intended to be single-use, and they're typically marked as such on the packaging, but many types of masks are designed to be used again if washed properly and cared for well. If you've got a supply at home and aren't sure which ones you can use again or just don't know what to pick up at the store, let's go over some basic facts about how to safely reuse face masks.
What types of face masks are reusable?
There are a lot of differences between surgical masks and cloth masks, but one of the biggest is that surgical masks are intended to be single-use. If you're in a dire situation in a healthcare setting, careful care of a surgical or N95 mask can help extend their useslightly, but typically that style of mask is not meant to be continuously reused. For the average person, a cloth mask is both sufficient protection and able to be used more than once.
There are thousands of mask purveyors out there now though, so finding something that's right for you can be a challenge. While masks with visible filters give the illusion of protection, and N95s look quite protective, a well-fitted cloth mask is the best option for most people who aren't in a high-risk setting like a hospital. Finding something that you can wash and reuse in a soft, breathable fabric is your best bet. If you're not sure where to start, NxTSTOP makes a stylish reusable face mask in a few color options. The mask is machine washable, though it's recommended that you use a small garment bag to separate it from your other laundry and use an unscented detergent if possible.
What do you need to know about caring for your mask?
You should always wash your hands before putting your mask on, before you take it off, and after you take it off. If you intend to reuse a mask, you can't allow it to become contaminated. You'll want to avoid touching your mask while it's on your face too and wash your hands as soon as possible if you slip up. The CDC has an illustrated guide demonstrating how to put on and remove masks safely. If your mask is cloth, it has to be washed, ideally after each use but at least frequently machine-washed. After you take your mask off, place it somewhere that it can dry off. CDC guidance suggests a breathable container like a paper bag. If your mask isn't made of flammable material, putting it in the oven at 158 degrees Fahrenheit can help sterilize it. You could also hold it above a pot of boiling water, but it would need to be air-dried after.
Make sure you know when to stop. If you see any visible dirt or damage on your mask, it's time to swap for a new one. The World Health Organization suggests throwing it away when it gets noticeably damp from use. If you find the fabric ripping or fraying or feel the elastic losing strength, don't try to get by with an ill-fitting, porous face covering. If it's time for a new mask, remove yours carefully without contaminating your hands and fingers, and dispose of it in a garbage container that can be closed after putting it inside.
If your disposable masks are in limited supply, it might be time to invest in a reusable cloth covering as the COVID-19 safety measures will likely be with us for some time. The best bet for staying safe is to follow CDC guidance when putting on and removing your mask and machine-wash it frequently, preferably after each use. Remember, masks are only one part of a comprehensive protective routine. Regular hand-washing, maintaining social distance, and sticking to low-risk activities are all equally important parts of any reasonable COVID-19 safety plan.
