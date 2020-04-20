When most people think of home improvement, they think of home additions, new kitchens, bathroom remodels, and other indoor projects. But among the home improvement projects with the greatest potential to transform your daily life in your home are many outdoor improvements. Projects like new patios and decks, pool installations, and pool fencing are often seen as luxuries, but the ways in which they can improve your life — and even your health — make them among the most vital investments a homeowner can make.
When you invest in your outdoor space and build a better backyard, you create an inviting outdoor world that encourages you to enjoy exercise, sunlight, and the company of others. Don't limit your home improvement to the spaces within your four walls! Invest in your patio and pool area, and create a beautiful place that is healthy, fun, and safe for adults and young children alike.
A Pool: The Ultimate Outdoor Improvement
When it comes to outdoor improvements, no single project looms as large as a new pool installation. If you're interested in getting exercise and enjoying the summer, then there's nothing quite like a pool.
Of course, a pool installation isn't a project that you'll want to take lightly. You'll need to save up carefully and do some math. Swimming pools can improve property values in some areas, but this isn't universally true. In Los Angeles, for example, a swimming pool is pretty much a given; putting one in will likely increase your property value, since you're just saving any would-be buyers the trouble. (You may also want a swimming pool regardless of what it will or won't do to your property's value — the point here is just to stay informed.)
You'll want to think about pool safety, too. In the United States, a pool is considered under the law to be an "attractive nuisance." The idea here is that a great pool that has visibility beyond your property might attract a toddler or other young trespasser. If, God forbid, a pool owner fails to protect their space with a swimming pool fence, a tragedy could occur. A toddler drowning is a horrific event, and it could also present a legal liability. Happily, this is all relatively easy to prevent: Invest in a pool fence. A Life Saver pool fence or similar product can be, well, a life saver!
Pool barriers are a must for any residential or commercial property with a pool. So are mesh pool nets or sturdy pool covers. A removable mesh safety fence is enough for some commercial properties, though your beautiful outdoor space might deserve something more permanent than a removable pool safety fence. Consider a sturdy iron fence with a self-latching gate, instead. Some beautiful and sturdy pool fencing will improve your outdoor space and give you peace of mind.
You'll also need equipment and care for your pool or spa, of course: You'll need those aluminum poles and long-handled aluminum nets, regular visits from pool cleaners, filter changes, and more. But a reliable pool maintenance schedule and a few key contractors you can count on will make pool care a relative breeze.
Around the Pool
A Life Saver pool fence or similar project is a must for around the pool, but you can think about more than just safety. Consider patios and pool surrounds, too. Make sure that you have lots of space for your lounges and other furniture!
And what about an outdoor kitchen? Holding a great party around your swimming pool is a wonderful experience (and if you have the proper pool fence with a reliable lifetime warranty, a wonderfully safe experience). In-ground pools are perfect for hosting, and they're even better when you can pair them with an outdoor kitchen. Hardscaping contractors can help you design a luxurious outdoor space that works perfectly around your swimming pool and other outdoor details.
Safety matters here, too; drowning isn't the only danger to worry about outside. But a few basic safety measures for your outdoor kitchen (keeping it inside of that self-latching pool fence gate, for example) can make a huge difference. Deal with a reliable contractor and invest in a warranty, and you'll have a worry-free outdoor space that will be perfect for enjoying alone or with friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.