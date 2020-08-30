Going to the doctor is probably something you’re used to. From childhood on, it becomes a habit to go once a year for your periodic check-up to make sure everything is functioning properly. These appointments are often referred to as preventative health checks and, in addition to keeping you healthy, they can also save you money in the long run.
Health care coverage is a hot button issue throughout the United States. While politicians argue over how to help protect your family’s health, you understand the expense of doctors‘ visits and hospital trips better than anyone. A big chunk of your paycheck is already going to health care, so you want to take advantage of your plan and lower your out of pocket costs as much as possible. Preventative health checks can do this in a number of different ways. Follow along to explore just a few ways that taking care of your health now can help you save for the future and live a longer, fuller life.
1. Health checks are usually already covered.
If you’re already paying for health insurance, you might as well enjoy the benefits of your health plan. Annual check-ups with your primary care doctor are often covered in your health insurance plan and, according to the Affordable Care Act, no extra premiums or copays are required. So make the price you’re already paying worth it and be sure you’re utilizing the option for preventative health appointments.
While it may cost more upfront to rely on quality health insurance, it will save you money in the long run. Your plans can include the cheapest hospital cover which lowers your cost if you ever do end up in the hospital for a surgery or advanced procedure. And while preventative health care tries to prevent these serious issues from cropping up, if you have health insurance that already covers it then you will have less to worry about when the time comes.
2. You might get a tax break.
Spending money on your health may even be tax deductible. In certain parts of the world, you can claim up to $5000 in tax-incentives when you spend that money on preventative health care appointments. In the USA, you can deduct health expenses that make up more than 7.5% of your gross income.
3. You can catch diseases like diabetes early.
As you age, you can develop chronic illnesses like diabetes. If caught early, this disorder can be curtailed through a few lifestyle changes. So staying on top of the symptoms will save you money on dealing with diabetes and the chronic conditions down the road, many of which can be very costly to treat if caught too late.
4. You can avoid paying a lot for a serious issue.
When it comes down to it, big medical procedures or emergency surgeries are extremely costly. Going to the doctor regularly helps to avoid these catastrophes down the line by keeping your health in check now.
5. You'll get in on the ground floor.
If you catch a serious issue early, you are going to have more options available to you for treatment. You’ll already have a relationship with your doctor who can help get you in for the best, most affordable medical services when you need them. They may even be aware of newer treatments that may be more affordable. So get in on the ground floor and save.
6. It will benefit all areas of your health
Preventative health care can help you understand all systems of your body. The primary care resident may refer you to other specialists if there is any chance of an issue. So you can get preventative care in all areas. For example, a clinical audiologist can guarantee that you have healthy hearing, or an ophthalmologist can check that your eyes are still ok and you don't need glasses. Whether you need hearing services or just a quick test to make sure everything is working properly, find the right specialist to see.
7. You'll lower the risk of getting a chronic illness.
Even as we’re talking about money, preventative health care also provides peace of mind that money can’t buy. Knowing you’re safe and healthy, not just for now, but for the long run, is a priceless feeling. Plus, avoiding long term illnesses will allow you to live a happier and richer life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.