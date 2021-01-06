Congratulations on that new bundle of joy coming to your life soon! It's always exciting to welcome a new addition to your friend or family circle. There are ways to help take care of that mum to be as you await the arrival of a little one. From sending flowers to assembling care packages and being there for support, there are endless ways you can show your enthusiasm for your loved one's pregnancy and impending arrival.
Sending Flowers
You can make your excitement about your sister, daughter, friend, wife, girlfriend or co-worker's pregnancy known off the bat by sending unique flowers to the pregnant women in your life. Selecting a gorgeous floral arrangement as soon as you hear the news is one way to help be a part of the joy an excited mother to be is feeling. Whether you select flower delivery for that special surprise at work or hand deliver a bouquet yourself, selecting the freshest flowers and customizing a floral arrangement for the mother-to-be will be appreciated.
Buying flowers doesn't need to be a last minute thing while the mother to be is in labor. Instead, consider sending flowers each month to commemorate each milestone in the pregnancy. Or, maybe you gift beautiful flowers every three months as the pregnant mother navigates each of the trimesters. When picking the perfect arrangement, think about accessories or vases that she could keep. They will offer not only a personal touch but will also serve as a memento of her pregnancy journey. If you aren't sure how to go about this, call your local florist and ask for ideas. They will be more than happy to help and can offer delivery or arrangement suggestions too. Is it close to Mother's Day? Pregnant moms are mothers too, so don't forget to get a floral gift for that occasion as well!
If You're the Dad
If you are the father and your partner is expecting, there are easy and no cost ways to support her in the pregnancy. Showing affection and encouraging her to eat healthy and take breaks and naps are some of the easiest ways to help ensure a smoother nine months. Attending doctors appointments, prenatal visits, helping her with health coverage and even navigating her insurance company's policies will all go a long way towards providing peace of mind for the pregnant mother in your life. Health care is complicated to deal with, so taking care of referrals and prenatal care appointments will allow her to focus on her wellness.
Other ways to support your pregnant partner include asking her directly what she needs from you, taking walks together, running her a bath, giving her a belly rub, and helping to logistically plan ahead. For example, looking at your living situation and helping her to make lifestyle changes or live healthier will prove beneficial to your growing family as you move forward. Whether it's helping paint a new nursery or considering a bigger house or apartment, your support will be both appreciated and needed as the pregnancy moves forward.
Covering the Bases
With nine months or less of planning ahead, it's good to consider all options. Many people aren't even aware that special pregnancy insurance coverage exists. In fact, it does. And it might be a great way to show your enthusiasm for your pregnant loved one. Consider looking into the pros and cons of gifting additional pregnancy insurance to that special new mom in your life. This will take much of the worry about surprise medical costs and more out of the pregnancy so she can focus on her overall health and self care. This insurance will cover most extras not covered by her regular health insurance and make prenatal care a breeze.
Other Ideas
While sending flowers, showing affection and considering additional insurance plans will all go a long way in supporting a new mom to be, you could also help out by becoming informed. The more you know about pregnancy and what she will go through, the better you will be in helping to support the new mom in your life. Finally, pregnancy means big changes ahead. One of the best ways to support a pregnant woman is to be understanding and to listen. Keeping an open mind and lending an ear could be two of the best things you do to help her manage the upcoming changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.