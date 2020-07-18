In today's ever-changing world, the days of finding an older student to tutor your younger student after school have fallen by the wayside. As a parent, there is a wide range of safety concerns you need to take into consideration when hiring a tutor, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-2020 school year started as a typical year but ended with most students learning remotely. Schools all over the country closed their doors, and students who have had little to no experience with online learning must now keep up with their lessons remotely. Teachers who had never taught remotely before had mere days to prepare for this new way of teaching.
Many found it difficult, and communication was strained. Students, parents, and teachers felt the stress of the situation, and many ended the school year feeling like they failed the new process. Many areas are already looking at remote learning as a new way of life with the limited summer months as their time to develop new teaching strategies. Unfortunately, many students will still struggle because they benefit from the personal attention and help they receive in the traditional classroom. Critical subject areas, including math, have parents particularly worried and looking at their options for additional help. Here are five tips to help you in choosing the right online math tutors.
1. Talk to your child's teacher
Talk to your child's teacher to get their view on where your child needs the most help. The teacher's feedback can also help you determine if your child will just need occasional help or consistent weekly help to get through their lessons. You can also talk to your child's upcoming teacher about what math class is going to look like moving forward in your district. Should you prepare for remote learning, or is there a solid chance your child will be back in the classroom? The teacher may not have a solid answer for you, but they can provide insight into what the new school year may look like either way.
2. Understand what your child needs
After talking to your child's teacher, talk to your child. Find out where they think they are struggling and where they feel they need the most help. Making your child a part of the process will also help them be more open to the idea of tutoring. They will feel that their opinion matters and be more invested in the process. Ask your child how they feel about getting a tutor and explain why you think it is crucial.
3. Consider accessibility
When looking for an online math tutor, you want to consider what kind of accessibility they offer. How will you, as a parent, be able to monitor your child's process and know if the tutoring is helping? HelloThinkster provides the newest innovations in online math tutoring with whiteboard lessons, customized learning plans, and active replay that allows parents to watch tutoring sessions. Their process combines the advantage of remote technology with the personalized attention of private tutoring. They provide children with the best of both worlds with their unique approach to online tutoring.
4. Inquire about the overall strategy
Regardless of how many online tutoring organizations you look into, you want to ask each one about their overall strategy and approach to tutoring. Ideally, you want your child to get to a point when they do not need a tutor, or do not need one regularly. You want the tutor to help your child gain the skills they need to learn independently. HelloThinkster offers graded tutoring, so you can see how your child is performing. They also create customized learning plans based on your child's specific needs.
5. Look at qualifications
Some remote tutoring agencies have a very loose screening process when hiring new tutors. You want to make sure you are hiring a tutor that is qualified to help your child. The tutors working for HelloThinkster are trained math educators, so you know your child is getting the best possible help.
