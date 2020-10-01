5 Effective Exercises That’ll Help You Shed Belly Fat Fast

Losing belly fat may seem like an insurmountable goal that is almost impossible. Even countless hours of workouts don't seem to yield the desired results with the fat around our gut. Many have given up because it has seemed so hard. However, it's crucial that we focus on this area, as it is one of the most dangerous places to store fat in the body. Let's take a look at this area of our body and the work we can do to condition it.
So why isn't it working?
According to Harvard Health, there are two kinds of fat in your stomach. Subcutaneous fat is the soft layer that sits just under the skin, and it is generally the less harmless kind. Visceral fat is the stuff we can't see. This fat is below the surface and forms around internal organs. Visceral fat has been proven to increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. This unattractive fat is circulating your bloodstream putting you at a greater risk for many illnesses. Unfortunately, belly fat can be one of the hardest types of fat to get rid of. Even when we are exercising and doing things the right way, it can seem like the stubborn fat around our gut is holding on for the long haul.
If you have tried to lose belly fat, you've probably noticed that weight loss doesn’t get rid of it completely. At the same time, however, doing continuous targeted exercises like crunches or situps for hours doesn't yield the belly fat burn either. Authors at Time Magazine suggest that our age, workout routine, alcohol intake, stress, and diet can all be contributing factors as to why we have trouble with fat loss at the midsection. The key is to combine effective sets of exercises with the right nutrition. Fitwirr is a health and fitness website that provides all kinds of tips and tricks for what exercise burns the most belly fat. The consensus is that sculpted abs are not just a dream and that we can burn belly fat. Here are a few abdominal exercises that can do the trick.
1. Burpees
If you want to burn belly fat, you have to use your entire body. Sculpting abs takes more than just abdominal work. This is a fast-paced exercise that entails going from a push-up stance to a jump in the air and then back again. This training hits every muscle from head to toe. 10 fast-paced reps are just as effective as a 30-second all-out sprint. Burpees can help burn your belly fat faster than you ever dreamed.
2. Mountain Climbers
The mountain climber is almost like a moving plank exercise. This can be an intensive cardio core workout. You perform a mini crunch and quickly draw one knee into your chest at a time. This is such a powerful exercise because your core has to work intensively to keep your body stable and straight while you move your legs. That excess belly fat will be history before long.
3. Kettlebell Swings
The kettlebell swing could be one of the best calorie-burning moves ever. To move the heavy iron ball around you need to use fat-burning muscle groups like your glutes, hips, and quads. The movement of the kettlebell back and forth increases your heart rate right away and targets your core.
4. Medicine Ball Slams
Using a medicine ball may seem too simple to work at first, but the power and velocity behind this exercise can elevate your heart rate and burn major belly fat. The medicine ball slam requires the use of all the muscles between your neck and your hips to work together. If you step-up the routine and throw the ball faster with more power and velocity, you can elevate your heart rate and burn even more fat.
5. Dumbbell Lunge
Lifting a dumbbell and doing a lunge at the same time can be a serious core sculptor. With every rep you do, all of the muscles in your torso will work together to keep core tight and weight in place. This move also uses your back and butt which will also help because hunched shoulders and weak glute muscles also contribute to stomach fat.
With these exercises that use your whole body, belly fat will be a thing of the past. Combined with some commitment and a healthy diet, your stubborn belly fat will not stand a chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.