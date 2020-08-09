Many different elements go into creating the ultimate ambiance for a spa. Small details like decor, scents, and music are just as important as the spa treatments themselves. These details engage all of the senses and set the mood from the moment your customers walk in.
Essential oils are a significant aspect to both your ambiance and your treatments. The right oils can set the mood with their enticing scents and ensure you create the best day spa experience. Aromatherapy oils, which all have unique healing properties, can be diffused in different steam treatments and aromatherapy treatments and are also used in massages. Invite your customers into a healing space of ultimate relaxation where they can let all their worries melt away.
1. Ylang Ylang
Ylang ylang is a yellow star-shaped flower that grows in countries around the Indian Ocean. Known for its light, floral scent, this flower can be distilled into an oil that is diffused during aromatherapy. The oil can also be applied to the skin during massage. Ylang ylang is recognized for its relaxing and properties that are thought to boost your mood and reduce anxiety. This oil is also thought to be effective at reducing symptoms of headaches, depression, and sore muscles. This is the perfect scent to put your clients at ease and help them float away into a blissful state.
2. Lemongrass
Lemongrass is a grassy plant grown in tropical areas such as Sri Lanka and southern India and is used in herbal medicine and cooking. Lemongrass oil is extracted from the leaves and stalks of the plant. This oil has an energizing, sweet scent and also has medicinal properties. Lemongrass is popularly used in aromatherapy in steam rooms or with a diffuser and is effective at relieving stress, depression, and anxiety. Beyond the relaxing effects of lemongrass, the oil has also shown to have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. The diverse uses and rejuvenating scent of this citrusy oil make it a popular choice for spas.
3. Sandalwood
Sandalwood has been used in Ayurvedic medicine in India for centuries. The oil is extracted from the wood and roots of the East Indian sandalwood tree. In Eastern medicine, sandalwood oil has been used to heal muscle, wounds, and skin problems, the common cold, and mental disorders, among other ailments. When used in aromatherapy treatments at spas and soothing massage, the warm, rich fragrance of sandalwood oil is thought to reduce anxiety and promote healthy skin.
4. Bergamot
Bergamot oil is distinguished by its spicy, citrusy aroma. This fresh, orange oil stimulates the senses and balances emotions. All at once, bergamot is uplifting and calming. Whether you use it in massage therapy, a scented body scrub, or diffuse it in a steam bath, this inviting oil can improve one's mood and relieve anxiety and depression. Bergamot oil can be extremely healing for skin conditions as well. After using bergamot aromatherapy at the spa, your customers should leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated!
5. Geranium
Geranium oil is a lesser-known oil extracted from the pink geranium flower grown in Europe and Asia. This oil has a fresh, floral fragrance and traditionally was recognized for its healing properties. When used in aromatherapy, geranium oil is thought to have antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Among its more unusual benefits include reducing the effects of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. Geranium oil is also recognized as being extremely calming and has even been tested to be successful in reducing stress with women in labor. The varied uses of this oil make it an excellent choice to have in a spa, enticing your customers to heal in a calming ambiance.
