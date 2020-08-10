11 Things to Do Once You Turn 30

Turning 30 is a milestone. Done are the days of irresponsibility and wasting time. While you are technically an adult in your 20s, most people don't start taking you seriously until you reach your 30s — if we're being real here. This period of your life is less about figuring out who you are and advancing in your career, and more about accepting challenges, embracing life, and getting things done the right way. So start prioritizing now, so by the time you reach 30 (or even if you did turn 30 already), you can start crossing these items off your list.
Learn to take care of yourself
In your 20s, you might have lived off ramen noodles and cheap fast food, rarely worked out, and regularly got less than eight hours of sleep. You might have been able to survive on that kind of unhealthy lifestyle in your 20s, but that certainly won't cut it in your 30s. Now is the time to start taking care of yourself. Eat a well-balanced diet. Establish a consistent workout routine. Quit your bad habits. And take care of any lingering cosmetic or medical issues. This could be finally getting that orthodontic treatment you've been considering, like braces or Invisalign. Check your dental insurance plans and consult with your dentist about whether you can afford Invisalign cost. Now is the time to stat looking and feeling your best.
Get life insurance
We often think we are invincible when we are young. But whether you are in your 20s, 30s, or beyond, you are not immune to illness, accidents, or even death. Really, nobody is, regardless of age. That's why it's so important to get life insurance coverage. Having life insurance provides you with income protection and helps your family. Getting coverage at a younger age is also a good idea because you might be able to secure a lower premium. People in their 30s may lock in a level premium in which the rate doesn't increase because of aging. You can compare life insurance online on iSelect to find the best policy for you.
Go on an adventure
Have an adventurous experience while you are still young enough to do so. Life is about embracing and trying new things, so take that trip, learn to rock climb, or take surfing lessons for beginners. Whatever new, fun experience is calling you, now is the time to go for it.
Save for retirement
While retirement might still feel like a far way off, it is never too early to start saving for it. You don't have to set aside a lot because even the tiniest amount still counts. Your future self will thank you for saving now rather than waiting.
Travel by yourself
Get out of your comfort zone and take a trip by yourself. Before you start a family or get married, now is the time to explore and travel. Backpack across India. Camp under the stars. Stay with a local family. You will learn a lot about yourself in the process.
Live in a different city
Consider moving to a new city—even if it's just for a few months. Take a course somewhere else or work a temporary job in a new environment. Living on your own in a different place will make you more self-sufficient, organized, and responsible.
Volunteer
Find a cause that's important to you and get involved. Giving back to your community is incredibly rewarding. Fundraising, volunteering, and donating your time and energy are meaningful ways you can contribute to a better society.
Pay off your debts
Pay off any lingering debts you have before you reach your third decade. When you reach 30, you might be thinking more about starting a family or buying a house, and debt will certainly make those goals more difficult. So reduce your debt now to help your future.
Learn a foreign language
Learning a new language helps keep your mind sharp and may delay dementia. Speaking more than one language will make you more open-minded and may even boost your career. You can easily take language classes online or after work.
Host a dinner party
Learn how to cook a proper meal and entertain your friends in your home. You'll feel fancy and sophisticated playing host and become more self-sufficient by learning a few key recipes.
Educate yourself
Stay informed and keep up with the news and current events. Develop your political awareness and become a more active citizen. Instead of having others decide for you, read, absorb, and establish your own perspective on major national and global issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.