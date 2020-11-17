As I look back on my time at Texas A&M, and more broadly, my time spent living in Texas, I realize how different my life has become from what I expected.
I spent the first 11 years of my life in Connecticut, a land where you can experience four seasons and there are these things called mountains. I loved growing up in Connecticut, but a promotion for my mom meant our family was whisked down to Texas at the start of my seventh grade year.
I decided to attend A&M because 17-year-old me thought he wanted to go to school for biology, and then go on to attend vet school. One semester in, I realized that was not the plan for me given that I hated lab work which is fundamental to a science degree.
So, I entered my next year as a general studies major, desperately trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. Accounting? No. Economics? No. Psychology? Maybe?
Suffice it to say, I was very lost and confused by the time my sophomore year was coming to a close. I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life, and my time in general studies was about to expire.
Finally, I decided to do what I should have done a long time ago: I asked God what path He wanted me to take. And funny enough, He answered me the day I asked.
Agricultural communication and journalism. A major I had never known existed, but somehow was one that I could still get into this late in college and graduate on time. God knew exactly what He was doing.
Now here I am, only a semester away from graduation. I still don’t have all the answers or even know what my first job will be once I graduate, but I know the God who provided a way once will provide again.
Getting my Aggie Ring has never actually been that big of a deal to me, probably to the horror of most Aggies. In my personal opinion, why would I want to spend a bunch of money on something I probably won’t wear that often because of how gigantic it is?
But even as I write this column, I’m beginning to see getting my ring in a new light.
It’s a symbol of the winding road of my college career.
It’s a symbol of a turbulent time in my life, where I’m still discovering things about myself that I wish were different.
But, I guess it’s also a symbol of the faithfulness of God.
He’s been with me every step of the way, whether I was aware of His presence or not. Joshua 1:9 is a verse I felt like God highlighted to me for this year:
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.”
It seems pretty fitting, given everything happening this year in both the world and in my personal life.
So, when I get my Aggie Ring this Friday with one of my best friends and I look down at the piece of metal I spent an inordinate amount of money on, I can look at it in a different light. I can look at it and see the physical symbol of a promise that I never walk this journey alone.
Jacob Gauthier is an agricultural communication and journalism senior and Life & Arts writer for The Battalion.
