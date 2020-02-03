Silver Taps: Roberto Acosta-Lopez

From a young age, Roberto “Beto” Acosta-Lopez was always happy. Whether he was doing some of his favorite hobbies or chores at home, he had a smile on his face.
Roberto enjoyed his own activities, such as exercising and playing the viola, and still found time to do all of his schoolwork and chores without complaint. The 18-year-old was studying general engineering at A&M, hoping to get his bachelors in two years, and had plans to go to graduate school after.
Noemi Lopez, Roberto’s mother, said he was always very nice as a child. He would stay on top of his chores and was good to his family.
“He was never a mean guy,” Noemi said. “He would always be a good boy. He kept his room clean. You know, some parents struggle raising their kids, but with Roberto, I never struggled. He was always obedient, doing his homework, and working, picking up after himself.”
Also as a child, Roberto enjoyed music, specifically playing the viola. For him, music was a way to deal with any upsetting situation.
“He played it throughout the three years of middle school and all four of high school,” Noemi said. “He would say that playing would give him peace. Whenever he would get upset or stressed, he would play and play and play, and then he would come out calm.”
When he came to A&M, Roberto was always adamant about doing his work and strived to do well in all aspects of his life.
“He always strived to have a high GPA,” Noemi said. “He liked going to A&M. He was studying engineering. He already had 68 credits.”
Like many college students, Roberto questioned what he wanted to do in college and his life. He had considered changing what to study.
“About two weeks before the accident, he called me saying that he wanted to change his career, because he couldn’t see himself as an engineer,” Noemi said. “His whole life because he wanted to help young people like himself. I told him to ask God for guidance, and I told him that he should go to church and pray on it. A couple days later he called me again after going to confession, and he let me know he was going to stick to engineering and even get a masters.”
Roberto had high aspirations for his college career and did his best to make sure he excelled in his studies.
“He told me, ‘I’m going to finish my bachelors in two years, but don’t think I am leaving A&M just yet. I want to get my masters here,’” Noemi said. “He was always very applied to his studies. He would always be three homeworks ahead. He would never wait to the last minute.”
Noemi said Roberto was very happy at A&M. Though his time here was short, he loved studying and living in College Station.
“He would make us drive over to visit him,” Noemi said. “He never wanted to leave. Even though he only was there for a short amount of time, he was happy to be part of the Aggie family.”
Roberto was happy, but he lived to make others even happier. Those in his life were thankful for his presence and miss him greatly.
“I want people to remember him as a happy young man, full of life, a lot of dreams,” Noemi said. “A good friend, a good son, a good brother to his sisters. He would always worry about everyone else before himself and he was always happy to help.”
